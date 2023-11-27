Internet Roasts Texas A&M For Hiring Mike Elko

Videos by OutKick

The internet had plenty of jokes after Texas A&M hired Mike Elko as the new head coach of the Aggies.

It was reported over the weekend that the Aggies were nearing a deal with Kentucky coach Mark Stoops. However, that deal appeared to fall apart at the 11th hour.

The decision was then made to hire the Duke coach Sunday, and the Aggies have a new head coach after firing Jimbo Fisher.

A new era of football is underway in College Station. While there’s no doubt Elko is a solid coach who found a way to win at Duke, which is very hard to do, many college football fans were stunned by the decision.

Texas A&M hired Mike Elko as the new head coach of the Aggies. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

What do college football fans do when something shocking happens? Run to X and start cracking jokes. That’s exactly what happened Sunday.

Check out some of the best reactions below.

Texas A&M going from Jimbo Fisher to Mike Elko pic.twitter.com/IeEphPRrET — Alabama Outsider (@AlabamaOutsider) November 26, 2023

TAMU Boosters patiently waiting to see how Twitter/X responds to the hiring Mike Elko pic.twitter.com/5815BojaI2 — Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) November 26, 2023

Texas A&M choosing between Mark Stoops and Mike Elko pic.twitter.com/FiUBe1lSNN — Joe (@JoeBuettner) November 26, 2023

Mike Elko beat 1 team total at Duke that had less than 4 losses. Only 5/16 wins came against P5 teams with a winning record.



His resume is an absolute joke at Duke. https://t.co/1Xz47BoSJK — Aggie Mediocrity (@AggieMediocrity) November 27, 2023

BJORK: It's Mike Stoops 🙂



TEXAS AGGIE CULT: The FUCK?! It'd better NOT be Stoops! 😡



BJORK: My bad I meant to say Mike ELKO 😅👍🏈



TEXAS AGGIE CULT: pic.twitter.com/JVjz9Wv50m — Trey Felder (@TbirdTr3y_10) November 27, 2023

Still very confused why Mark Stoops and Mike Elko are seen as being very different, other than one spent some time at A&M, which is an awful reason to hire a coach. — Matt Smith (@MattSmithCFB) November 26, 2023

Maybe Mike Elko can convince Jimbo to help #TexasAM with recruiting. pic.twitter.com/QmHYcEkxWg — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) November 26, 2023

Mike Elko didn’t build anything at Duke… nothing he’s done has been around long enough to stick. He used players for 2 years to get a better job all while saying he loved Durham. I get it’s a business but geez… I’m not praising a guy who didn’t make it two seasons… — Nick (@tha1guynick) November 26, 2023

Mark Stoops is a better coach than Mike Elko. — Chris Gordy (@ChrisGordy) November 26, 2023

revolting over mark stoops to celebrate hiring mike elko is one of the funniest moves of all time. you just took the less experienced, more unproven version of the guy you got cold feet about.



texas a&m is such a funny program. — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) November 26, 2023

The Aggies have their man in Elko.

Whether the internet likes it or not – there’s definitely also some support – Mike Elko is officially the new head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies.

It was a very chaotic weekend. There will likely be some incredible stories about how the program nearly hired Mark Stoops, everything fell apart and then Elko was poached from the Duke Blue Devils all in the span of about 24 hours.

However, it’s also fair to say fans expected a big name to land in College Station given the money and resources the Aggies have. Mike Elko isn’t a big name, but he is a solid coach. He also spent time with the Aggies as Jimbo’s DC.

The internet had some hot takes after Texas A&M hired Mike Elko. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Now, he’s the man running the show, and clearly, opinions are all over the place. Welcome to the world of college football where hot takes are unleashed for any reason at all. Let me know your thoughts on Texas A&M hiring Mike Elko at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.