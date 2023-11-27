Internet Roasts Texas A&M For Hiring Mike Elko

Videos by OutKick
The internet had plenty of jokes after Texas A&M hired Mike Elko as the new head coach of the Aggies.
It was reported over the weekend that the Aggies were nearing a deal with Kentucky coach Mark Stoops. However, that deal appeared to fall apart at the 11th hour.
The decision was then made to hire the Duke coach Sunday, and the Aggies have a new head coach after firing Jimbo Fisher.
A new era of football is underway in College Station. While there’s no doubt Elko is a solid coach who found a way to win at Duke, which is very hard to do, many college football fans were stunned by the decision.
College football fans roast Texas A&M for hiring Mike Elko.
What do college football fans do when something shocking happens? Run to X and start cracking jokes. That’s exactly what happened Sunday.
Check out some of the best reactions below.
The Aggies have their man in Elko.
Whether the internet likes it or not – there’s definitely also some support – Mike Elko is officially the new head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies.
It was a very chaotic weekend. There will likely be some incredible stories about how the program nearly hired Mark Stoops, everything fell apart and then Elko was poached from the Duke Blue Devils all in the span of about 24 hours.
However, it’s also fair to say fans expected a big name to land in College Station given the money and resources the Aggies have. Mike Elko isn’t a big name, but he is a solid coach. He also spent time with the Aggies as Jimbo’s DC.
Now, he’s the man running the show, and clearly, opinions are all over the place. Welcome to the world of college football where hot takes are unleashed for any reason at all. Let me know your thoughts on Texas A&M hiring Mike Elko at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
One CommentLeave a Reply
“Captain Hyperbole” does it again …. finds a few dozen Twitter Lunatics and immediately declares “OMG, THE SKY IS FALLING !!!”
Hey FanBoy … Is Livve Dunne still “The Most Famous Woman on The Planet” ….. sigh.