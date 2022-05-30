Mike Ditka Shocks Fans with Disheveled Appearance in School Board Endorsement Video

Legendary coach for the Chicago Bears Mike Ditka recently took to social media to endorse his friend David Spada, who is running for a seat on the Chicago school board. While Ditka still has that same ol’ charm, his appearance in the video has left some fans shocked and saddened. Take a look:

I received the most important endorsement for me for Lake County Board. Mike Ditka supports me. Check out the video. Vote David Spada For Lake County Board 2nd District pic.twitter.com/QFXfmOlgsq — David Spada (@spadaonsports) May 27, 2022

We all know that Father Time is undefeated and that Ditka, 82, has struggled with his health in recent years. He suffered a minor stroke ten years ago and then had a heart attack in 2018 while he was playing golf. So, all things considered, he’s doing OK.

However, I think the man who calls himself popegregory66 here speaks for all of us:

No, we’re wondering why no one is looking out for him. For God’s sake someone could’ve run a comb through his hair and helped him put on a new shirt. If I take my 91 yr old mother out in public looking like that, it’s on me, not on her. — Giant Fan (@popegregory66) May 28, 2022

It does seem as though family members or caretakers could’ve helped him look his best, and while his off-the-cuff interviews were once the stuff of legend, he probably could’ve used some rehearsed lines and perhaps a couple of takes. “If you got nothin’ better to do” than vote is not a great selling point, even when delivered by Mike Ditka.

To cleanse our palates of that video, let’s look back at Ditka in his prime. Take a look at this montage of classic Ditka and remember da king of da Bears: