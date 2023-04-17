Videos by OutKick

As Zay Flowers heads off to the NFL and hopes to hear his name called in the first round of this month’s draft, Mike Tomlin’s son is hoping to fill the void that he left at Boston College. Dino Tomlin, son of the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, is making a strong push for playing time but left his dad with some mixed feelings Saturday.

Tomlin was a three-star recruit out of high school with 15 offers from Iowa State, Toledo, Howard, Duquesne and Albany, among others. He wasn’t the most sought-after prospect, but he is the son of an NFL head coach so he knows the game and had the tape to prove his value.

In the end, Tomlin chose Maryland over Pittsburgh. His time with the Terrapins lasted three years before he hit the transfer portal in 2022 and headed north to Massachusetts with three seasons of eligibility remaining due to a redshirt and COVID-19 blanket waiver.

This marks Tomlin’s second year with the Eagles after catching seven passes for 127 yards in seven games last season. He really showed up with a ridiculous grab against Clemson.

And as 2023 rolls around, Tomlin is right on the cusp of a starting role. At 5-foot-11, 186 pounds, it will likely be at the flex spot, and it will be hard to keep him off of the field if he keeps making plays like he did Saturday.

Tomlin shook his defender out of his shoes during the second quarter and scored with ease. After finding pay dirt, the redshirt senior did a little dance to celebrate.

His dad, rocking a bucket hat in the stands, loved what he saw from his son.

Emmett Morehead to Dino Tomlin for 6… and the dance pic.twitter.com/omN5XrBsIT — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) April 15, 2023

The coach in Mike Tomlin, though, didn’t love what he saw from his son.

Although the elder Tomlin may have had mixed feelings toward the celebration, he would surely take his son scoring over the alternative any day. Especially during a spring game!