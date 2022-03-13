Mike White Officially Named Head coach At Georgia After Leaving Florida

Videos by OutKick

TAMPA, Fla. — The SEC is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to coaching chaos and look no further than Florida’s Mike White. The school announced on Sunday that they’ve officially hired White as the head coach at Georgia. White is bolting from Gainesville and headed to Athens to fill the void left by Tom Crean.

AD Josh Brooks announced the hiring on Sunday night.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Mike White and his family to Athens,” said Brooks. “We have witnessed Coach White to be a leader of men, as well as a proven winner with an impressive postseason body of work. We want to compete for national success in all 21 of our sports, and we believe that he is the coach that can build Georgia Basketball to a consistent winner on the collegiate basketball landscape.”

This move might confuse some folks, but it actually makes perfect sense for Mike White. He has noticed that things in Gainesville have not gone over well in the past two years, so why not reset the clock, especially in the SEC.

Mike White released a statement of his own in the Georgia release, thanking Florida.

“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to lead the men’s basketball program at the University of Georgia,” White said. “President Jere W. Morehead and Athletics Director Josh Brooks are united in a strong vision for UGA Basketball which resonated with me deeply. They believe, as I do, in developing our young men as students, athletes and leaders, as well as providing them with the support they need to be successful. I believe in the limitless future of Georgia Basketball.

“I am extraordinarily grateful to the leadership of Scott Stricklin and to the entire Florida Athletics staff for an amazing experience during my tenure,” White continued. “Thank you to each and every one of our current and former players. Your hard work, commitment and dedication was and continues to be an inspiration. I will cherish our relationships forever. In addition, the Gainesville community has been wonderful to my family and I. We are truly thankful for our time at the University of Florida.

“To the Georgia Basketball family, friends and fans, I’m ready to get to work. Go Dawgs!”

This move gives him the fresh start, under a new athletic director and with a school who should be a force in the State of Georgia in recruiting, if the coaches handle their business. But for the folks in Gainesville, this is a great reset as well.

It’s felt as if White was just buying time with the Gators, coming off another year where expectations weren’t met. The money folks around town were getting restless and the relationship between both parties inside the athletic department was not the best. So, getting out while he could automatically land another gig in the conference was smart.