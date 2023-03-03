Mike Brey Ready For ‘Something New’ As He Steps Away From Notre Dame After 23 Years

Videos by OutKick

Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey isn’t ready to retire, but he is ready for “something new.”

Speaking Friday morning with OutKick’s Dan Dakich on Don’t @ Me, Brey explained his decision to walk away from the Irish as well as what could be next.

Dakich asked the 63-year-old Brey the question that’s been on everyone’s mind since he announced in mid-February that he’d be leaving the Irish after 23 seasons.

Why?

“There’s no question we were struggling, we were really searching,” Brey said of this season’s Notre Dame squad. “And I even sensed it at Christmas. Maybe it’s just time for a new voice. I actually thought about it on the plane back from San Diego (following a pair of games last season).

“It wasn’t that long ago we won two NCAA Tournament games,” a laughing Brey continued. “It was just last March…”

Despite the relatively recent success of the team, Brey felt it was time to walk away.

“I just think it’s time for somebody new,” Mike Brey told Dakich. “And I think I’d like to do something new, whatever that is.”

Mike Brey is leaving Notre Dame at the conclusion of the Irish’s season. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images).

Notre Dame Is 11-19 Under Brey This Season

Brey added the decision to step away from Notre Dame was not contentious. “It was kind of mutual,” Brey noted. He went on to tell Dakich that he and Notre Dame’s AD, Jack Swarbrick, decided in January that they would part ways and work together to find Brey’s successor and make the transition as smooth as possible.

In his 23 seasons at the helm, Brey and Notre Dame have won 482 games lost just 275. Brey’s guided the Irish to 13 NCAA Tournament appearances and was named Big East Coach of the Year on three occasions.

Clearly, he’s still one of the best coaches in college basketball. But he’s apparently now more interested in being one of the best grandpas instead.

Brey said as much when thinking back to having his team over during Christmas while missing his grandkids who live in Florida. “I think it’s time to be there more,” admitted Brey.

As coach Brey tells it, there isn’t just one reason he’s choosing to walk away from South Bend: “A perfect storm of, ‘it’s time man.'”

When Brey does leave the Irish sideline, he’ll seemingly doso with no regrets.

“The place has been great to me,” said Brey. “23 years. I’ve been so lucky. But it’s time to get a new voice in there.”

And just because he’s leaving South Bend, that doesn’t mean he’s hanging up his whistle for good.

Dakich suggested to Brey that he might not be done coaching altogether. Brey, in turn, admitted that though it’s hard for him to see himself coaching elsewhere right now, it’s still very much of interest.

“I may end up coaching a little division III (school) somewhere,” added Brey. “I just like being in the gym, working with kids, being around young people, trying to help them. It keeps you alive. It keeps your heart beating.”

