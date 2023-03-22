Mike Brey Interviewed For USF Job, Going To TV Instead

Videos by OutKick

Turns out former Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey is not headed to South Florida, after all.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Brey interviewed at USF, but they didn’t offer him the job. So he’s doing what any self-respecting former coach would do in this position: He’s looking for a TV job.

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey tells ESPN he interviewed for USF, but was not offered the job. He said he's going to take some time off and pursue television. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 21, 2023

The news came as a surprise to many Bulls fans, as previous reports had concluded Brey was a shoo-in for the job.

Earlier this month, Brey stepped away from Notre Dame after 23 years of coaching the Fighting Irish. At the time, he said he wasn’t ready to retire, but he was ready for “something new.”

“I may end up coaching a little division III (school) somewhere,” Brey told OutKick’s Dan Dakich. “I just like being in the gym, working with kids, being around young people, trying to help them. It keeps you alive. It keeps your heart beating.”

Now, it looks like he’ll be looking to television to keep his heart beating.

No word yet on what network — if any — Brey might be in talks with. But Twitter had fun with the news, nonetheless.

Next season of the Bachelor is going to be off the chain. — Brady Oltmans 🤠 (@BradyOltmans) March 21, 2023

He’s gonna replace Danny Devito on Its Always Sunny. https://t.co/onfyiei2gd — Dascenzo but (281) 330-8004 (@Dascenzo) March 21, 2023

Im assuming this means Mike Brey will play the lead character in the new Yellowstone series “1944” https://t.co/EvEh4swH04 — Matt Rentschler (@RentsTweets) March 21, 2023

Hear me out here:



Mike Brey calling ACC games on ESPN while drinking Mai Tai’s from his beach house in Boca Raton. https://t.co/C2eQ51K4BE — D.A. Helderman (@DAHelderman) March 21, 2023

Mike Brey leaves a legacy at Notre Dame.

The now 63-year-old coached at Notre Dame from 2000-2023 and is their all-time wins leader.

He was a three-time Big East Coach of the Year and the 2011 AP College Basketball Coach of the Year. But things grew tougher after Notre Dame joined the ACC.

The Fighting Irish made the Elite Eight in 2015 and 2016, but they had losing seasons in three of the last five years. The team went 11-21 this season and was 3-17 in conference.

“There’s no question we were struggling, we were really searching,” Brey said of this season’s Notre Dame squad. “And I even sensed it at Christmas. Maybe it’s just time for a new voice.”

But if things work out for him, we might be hearing Brey’s voice soon on a college hoops broadcast.

Or on “The Bachelor.” Who really knows.