Mikayla Demaiter Blasts Off Fireworks Heading Into The 4th, Travis Kelce’s Knit Shorts & Draymond Green Can’t Bong A Beer

The Match has officially gone downhill

Last night, I finished mowing and got into the recliner in time to see the final three holes of The Match on TNT featuring Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Let’s just say Klay Thompson wasn’t ready for primetime with his golf game. I’ll give him credit for even getting out there and for hitting iron off the final hole while Curry hit one two fairways to the right.

First impression: Do any of these guys complete a sentence without their voices fading and then mumbling?

Hey guys, let’s try to speak so the audience can understand a word. Mahomes is clearly the spokesman of the two teams and when I heard Mahomes saying something about “That’s just what I do, Ernie,” about keeping the match going on purpose for TV that’s when I was yearning for Barkley out there like back during COVID.

I feel bad for the next generation who will need a translator to understand the second half of any sentence they try to complete.

Second, did we really need Von Miller and Draymond Green as hype men? Third, what’s the Von Miller connection to all of these guys?

None of it made sense. And I have guys mumbling. That’s a tough combo, dawgs.

College students will be studying this for the next 3-4 decades

From Thursday’s NY Times:

“At this point, it’s cheaper than some of the cases of water we’re selling in the back,” Mr. Wagner said, noting that sales of Bud Light at the store since mid-April were down 45 percent from a year ago. “It’s just not moving like it used to.”

Kinsey:

Here’s a report from my brother who works for the Miller/Coors distributor in Dayton, OH and drives a Fat Tire truck around town:

For actual Bud Light, it’s still bad. Most people switched to Coors Light and don’t believe they went back. Our sales are up as you could imagine. We try for a 0.1 increase each year with the brewery. We have to claw and scratch for it. This year already we are up 2.3.

The Anheuser-Busch CEO went on CBS this week to address the beer’s struggle:

“There’s a big social conversation taking place right now, and big brands are right in the middle of it,” Brendan Whitworth said. “And it’s not just our industry or Bud Light. It’s happening in retail. It’s happening in fast food.

“And so for us, what we need to understand is, deeply understand and appreciate, is the consumer and what they want, what they care about and what they expect from big brands.”

My translation:

We pushed the woke agenda until hitting a breaking point and now we’re paying the price for it. It is on our market researchers to determine, in the future, how far we can push until a huge swath of America figures out it’s fed up and they’re about to crush our brand.

Good luck, Brendan.

The IGs are working, according to Danny

• Danny writes:

I can’t tell you how thankful I am that the Instagram feeds are finally loading for me. Thanks for everything.

Kinsey:

Danny, I can’t tell you how happy I am to receive emails saying the IGs are working. It’s a huge reward after a very difficult month.

Living the patio life heading into the 4th weekend/week/weekend

• Mike T. in Idaho wants you to see how he’s rolling this weekend. The garden is PLUSH. The drip system is hydrating like crazy. Cindy T. has the patio flowers in the perfect spots. The Ts are dialed in.

Mike T. writes:

Cindy T and I love the patio life, we listen to tunes and enjoy the beautiful Idaho weather and an occasional cocktail!

Could we get an influencer leaderboard?

• David in Illinois writes:

I’m wondering out loud if it might be time to cobble together some sort of Ranking or Leaderboard for the top influencers. It seems like every day a new “Livvy Dunne of this” or “Paige S. of that” is popping up, so maybe there should be some parameters drawn before this all starts to get out of hand?

I haven’t given a ton of thought to the hierarchy, but up to 3 influencers per sport, up to 3 influencers in the “open category,” 3 celebs, and perhaps up to 3 in blue-collar/white-collar industries? This way you could have, say, 3 blue collar that would include the Wood Bunny and a hot cop and a player to be named, plus a hot weather girl… etc that come from different “work” categories.

I don’t have all the answers, I’m just asking the questions and offering some possible framework. Not trying to kill the buzz, just trying to give guys something to do. You know the Caps crew will take the ball and march it right down the field.

Photos and videos you’ll never look at again

Now here’s a topic that you should bring up around the campfire this weekend. Do photos and then change the topic to videos you’ll never watch again.

Concert videos from the upper deck Concert videos from the floor seats where the audio sounds like those shitty YouTube concert videos that trick you into thinking you’re about to watch a 4k video of Kid Rock ripping through a full set, but it’s actually some drunk chick singing every word of the song while yelling “WOOOOOO.” Panorama videos of lakes or any other bodies of water Golf course photos or videos of random scenery — our iPhone content can’t replicate the experience

What did I miss?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Fireworks Sunsets



🤝



Pictures I will never look at again — Midwest vs. Everybody (@midwestern_ope) June 30, 2023

BTW, I’m receiving pushback for listing Wendy’s as a business that will cease to exist in 10 years.

Look, all great lists need to have at least one nugget on the list that gets people talking. Wendy’s around here looks like it’s about to go out of business. And they’re being run by workers who 100% look like ex-cons.

Nationally, Wendy’s will be fine, but I’m 100% positive I know of at least one local Wendy’s that will be in trouble if they can’t get better workers.

Bob Evans on the other hand…WOOF.

Hey millennials and Gen Z, which brands will you guys help go out of business in the next decade?

Pooper Scooper D-R-A-M-A

• Larry H. writes:

To slide into the dog poop cleanup service discussion, I have seen cars in my neighborhood with signs that label them as poop cleanup vehicles. Usually just small sedans or hatchbacks, which makes me question the use of hatchbacks. I can’t imagine getting into a small hatchback in 90-degree heat with bags of foul-smelling dog poop, unless they use some kind of sealable container that prevents the odor from being overwhelming. Apparently, it doesn’t smell like the poop our dog produces. I pick it up with plastic grocery bags (my idea of recycling) and it stinks to high heaven so that is one job I would not come out of retirement for.

I will continue “doing hard things”, or at least nasty things, and pick after my own dog.

Side rant, what is it with the super thin plastic Kroger bags that you can read a book through, like my mother-in-law’s coffee, that always have a hole in the bottom that lets poop get on my hands. No it isn’t “hard things” worthy, just another of life’s irritations.

• Daniel G. writes from Fairbanks, Alaska:

These industrious guys have their business card at the small engine repair shop in town. The piles freeze for 7 months, and when the snow melts, there can be a lot to pick up.

Illinois Governor’s mansion

• Gerard W. writes:

This should be the Governor’s Mansion of Illinois…… 4 of the last 7 Governors have gone to prison.

This “Church” is in Dixon, IL. Ronald Reagan lived a few blocks from this location as a child.

• Mike C. writes:

Enjoyed seeing the pools from Oklahoma and Alabama. That’s neat but not terribly challenging. Any chance the governor of my childhood home of West Virginia doing the same? Now THAT’S doing hard things

Pete LaCock

• John in Milford, MI writes:

Sorry to trump the Steve Sharts guy, but you can’t top Mr. Peter LaCock for great baseball names – he has the first and last name working.

Kinsey:

I’ll rate that a Gem-Mint 5, John.

Here’s some LaCock trivia from his wiki page: LaCock hit the only grand slam of his career in the final appearance of St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson.

He really slapped around Bob that day.

That’s it. We’re ready to roll around here. Yes, it’s a regular day. Yes, I’m here tomorrow morning. Yes, Monday will be fairly active. Yes, I’ll have Screencaps on the 4th. Yes, I will turn off the computer the rest of the time to go live life and expand my brain.

Have an incredible weekend and 4th to those who are checking out. Enjoy the time off and relaxation. You’ve earned it.

Take care.

Numbers from :

With one game remaining in June, the @Rangers (157) and the @RaysBaseball (152) both have a +150 run diff. The only other time in MLB history that two teams had a +150 run diff entering July was the Boston Reds and the St. Louis Browns in 1891. pic.twitter.com/IPqo8t5zCW — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) June 30, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

#Rockies dugout was almost two feet deep in hail up to the handles on the door to the clubhouse. Insane! pic.twitter.com/pEEQVEkono — Kelsey Wingert-Linch (@KelsWingert) June 29, 2023

Today is one of my favorite MLB debut anniversaries each year, 6/29/88. @robdibble49 throws two very impressive 3⬆️ & 3⬇️ innings at Riverfront against the Padres & future HOF Tony Gwynn.

Grandma’s hearing wasn’t great, “Ron”She most definitely loved Rob’s passion & intensity.😇 pic.twitter.com/qPBvb7bVuD — Grandma’s Scorebook (@GScorebook) June 29, 2023

RT if your team has thrown a perfect game 🙌⚾️ pic.twitter.com/bXFCMj40wf — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 29, 2023

This is the funniest shit I’ve ever seen. Dude is a dead duck at first, runs backwards to homeplate then looks for the “And 1” from the umpire. pic.twitter.com/5cSkMvh22O — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) June 29, 2023

nvm back up to 17 pic.twitter.com/UyRJ2Fw127 — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) June 29, 2023

Travis Kelce is wearing a cable-knit sweater as golf shorts today, and as ridiculous as it sounds, I kind of want a pair? 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/aIQ6k7la5r — Ryan Buckley (@TheRyanBuckley) June 29, 2023

Kelce brought his big boy shorts for this #CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/zdQkNF3C67 — Trent McGee (@stmcgee) June 30, 2023

Oh no, Draymond 😅 pic.twitter.com/vgCsDV2L5m — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 30, 2023

Kenny Smith is back at it



(Via @TMZ_Sports) pic.twitter.com/SqS1KoTxoM — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) June 29, 2023

My friend reminded me of this gift I gave him when he bought his house a few years ago 😂😂😂 @NoContextFlair pic.twitter.com/YlJIo8qlW0 — Ricardo (@Mac_Attack29) June 29, 2023

Meet Rocky, the Boxer dog with a 'tongue-tastic' record! 🐶



With an astonishing 13.88 cm (5.46 in) tongue, Rocky, the 9-year-old male boxer from Illinois, USA, has broken the record for the longest tongue on a living dog 💫 pic.twitter.com/UfsYCEevLT — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 30, 2023

Still boggles my mind pic.twitter.com/KwdVnQE3NF — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) June 30, 2023

This is art pic.twitter.com/eG3EPvsEfC — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) June 30, 2023

Never launch fireworks off your body. Last year there were 9 mortar related deaths. pic.twitter.com/IJYBH3kbGs — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) June 29, 2023

There is no evidence that having a lucky parrot on your shoulder improves your chances of winning in the casino pic.twitter.com/jBbuS44MLU — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) June 29, 2023

God bless the Queen. pic.twitter.com/ndSStUqIe4 — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) June 30, 2023

Breakfast for dinner tonight before we head out on vacation tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/S8ZrYpUsdl — Sak (@sak_shoes) June 30, 2023

Powerhouse salad – toasted quinoa, avo, filet, reggiano, baby heirlooms, wild arugula, love. @CalicoFishHouse pic.twitter.com/U4BBteZM39 — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) June 30, 2023

You know about pronghorn but do you know WHY they are called PRONGHORN?!



Their horns typically point backward and then prong forward – hence their quite literal name – pronghorn. #TheMoreYouKnow🌈



📸: CPW/Wayne D. Lewis pic.twitter.com/rOyo6vbYT3 — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) June 29, 2023