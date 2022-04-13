Migrants Seen Taking Selfies After Crossing U.S. Border

When hundreds of migrants crossed the southern border into the U.S. Monday and Tuesday, their first instincts were to immediately begin taking selfies.

Fox News Digital correspondents and multiple members of the House Oversight Committee who traveled to Yuma, Arizona, said that two Border Patrol agents watched on as the group of migrants waited for buses to arrive.

National Border Patrol Council president Brandon Judd told Fox News Digital that the selfies serve as a way for cartels to advertise their services. Latest reports say that the Biden administration is handing out free smartphones to illegal immigrants, funded by taxpayers. Go figure. The Biden administration says the phones are being used to track migrants released into the U.S.

“They use them to show everybody, ‘See? Look. Look how easy it was,'” Judd said. “‘These people are happy. Pay me $1,000, and you can be happy, as well.”

While taking selfies may sound harmless initially, House Oversight Committee ranking member Jamie Comer, R-Ky., says it represents something bigger. And that would be a “lack of fear,” as one migrant was also seen carrying a Louis Vuitton bag.

“That shows a lack of fear. They’re breaking the law, they’re here illegally,” Comer said. “But yet they’re taking selfies on their Apple phone with their Louis Vuitton purses and Nike shoes, and they’re ready to be escorted to their next visit.

“There are no consequences with the Biden administration, and that’s only going to lead to more illegals coming into the United States, which leads to more drugs and more crime and more human trafficking.”

The Biden administration recently announced the end of the Title 42 policy, which was enacted during former President Donald Trump’s presidency in March 2020. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) implemented the policy after the COVID-19 pandemic began. It’s been used to stop a majority of migrants at the border.

The CDC will do away with the policy on May 23, meaning the U.S. is expected to see a surge in illegal immigrants entering the country.

More drugs, more crime and more human trafficking. Exactly what everyone wants to hear.