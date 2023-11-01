Actor Who Played Gordon Bombay In ‘Mighty Ducks’ Looking To Seize Control Of Sports Illustrated Publisher

Videos by OutKick

It turns out that the child actor who played the kid version of Gordon Bombay in ‘Mighty Ducks’ did okay for himself after getting out of the acting game. Brock Pierce went from playing Bombay to building a crypto fortune reportedly worth more than $1 billion, and now he wants control of Sports Illustrated.

Pierce isn’t on a mission to take over SI so to speak, but instead, seize control of the company’s publisher, The Arena Group, which also owns Men’s Journal among many other websites.

The 41-year-old recently filed a complaint in the New York State Supreme Court claiming that he was thwarted by Arena Group management from selling off his sizable stake in the company. When we say sizable, we mean $17 million of convertible stock.

That stake that was trading above $14 at the time has since lost significant value. Pierce’s investment firm Warlock Partners became The Arena Group’s second-largest shareholder after grabbing its shares from 2020 to 2021 at an average price of around $10.

Brock Pierce, who played Gordon Bombay in ‘Mighty Ducks’ may seize control of the company that publishes Sports Illustrated. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

According to Pierce’s complaint acquired by the New York Post, “Defendants engaged in a pattern of delay, obfuscation, misstatements, and non-cooperation that wrongly prevented Warlock from acting upon its rights as a stockholder and depriving it of the right to freely market its Arena shares.”

“Arena caused Warlock to suffer a tremendous trading loss, and is liable to Warlock for tens of millions of dollars in liquidated and consequential damages as a result,” the suit claimed.

If the ruling in the suit falls in Pierce’s favor then he would become the largest shareholder.

“The company is not in a position to settle this,” Pierce told The Post. “If it ended up being resolved with stock that would make me the largest shareholder.”

Some may recall Pierce making headlines in the political space in 2020 when he ran for President before receiving fewer than 50,000 votes. In the meantime, Pierce has reportedly raised over $5 billion for companies he has helped co-found including Blockchain Capital and Block.one.

Pierce’s net worth currently sits at a reported $2 billion.