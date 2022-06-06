Middle Fingering Outfielders While Rounding First Base Is Modern College Baseball At Its Best

The traditionalist blue checkmarks of the world will say that college baseball is going to die because of things like Vols masher Jordan Beck crushing a game-tying double in the 9th inning Sunday night against Georgia Tech in the regional championship game and then middle-fingering the Tech outfielders as he rounded first base.

The modern fan would say that this is causing a massive surge in popularity for college baseball and having a team full of bad boys like the Vols makes sports wildly entertaining.

Beck’s double ignited a wild rally that saw the Vols score six in the ninth inning to take a 9-4 lead and hang on to a 9-6 win and a trip to the NCAA Super Regionals.

If you don’t like being middle-fingered, do something about it. Good vs. evil. Try to stop it.

Jordan Beck on the base path is us. All of us. Talkin, flippin, winnin. pic.twitter.com/eLfiZPF9gD — Houston Kress (@VolRumorMill) June 6, 2022

The traditionalist will whine about how this type of behavior is what is wrong with society. They say the same thing about bat flips without reminding readers that the world of sports didn’t crumble after the 1987 World Series incident where Tom Lawless gave the sport one of the cockiest bat flips in baseball history.

The traditionalists will say how little kids will see this and start doing it during travel ball games. Too late. Kids have been doing it for years.

Middle-fingering outfielders who couldn’t track down a game-tying double is one of the least worrisome problems plaguing sports yet the old-timers in this business will act like the young kids are trying to ruin the sport.

Did they go nuts when Mr. Met middle fingered fans?

Hey traditionalists, you know where you can shove it. College baseball is on a massive heater right now. Hands off. Go watch Major League Baseball and complain about 11:30 a.m. Sunday first pitches.