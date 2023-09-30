Michigan’s Roman Wilson Makes Unreal Catch Using Defenders’ Helmet

Videos by OutKick

There have been some incredible catches so far this college football season, and Michigan’s Roman Wilson dropped another potential Catch of the Year nominee.

The Michigan Wolverines were on the road this week to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and it didn’t take long for Wilson to steal the show with an incredible grab.

Wolverines QB JJ McCarthy dropped back and waited for someone to get open. He had plenty of time and eventually decided to air one out to Wilson in the endzone.

Wilson jumped up and hauled in the 29-yard pass, but did it by pinning the ball against the back of the Nebraska defender’s brain bucket.

It’s like David Tyree’s famous helmet catch in Super Bowl XLII, only with some help. I look forward to seeing whether or not Wilson can turn this catch into a book the way David Tyree did with his.

Probably not, I guess. Tyree’s catch was one of the most iconic in Super Bowl history, while Wilson’s came about 6 minutes into a game where the Wolverines were 17.5-point favorites. It doesn’t have the weight of Tyree’s grab, but damn, if it wasn’t impressive.

Roman Wilson found the endzone on Saturday after being held scoreless last weekend against Rutgers. That was the only game this season where he didn’t register a touchdown. Wilson had one against Bowling Green Statem, 2 against UNLV, and a big 3-TD day against East Carolina.

The Honolulu native has also had 268 receiving yards going into Saturday’s game against Nebraska.

