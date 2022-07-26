Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh Doubles Down On Abortion Stance: ‘Let’s Discuss It’

Nearly a week since Jim Harbaugh shared his pro-life thoughts on abortion, the Michigan football coach is doubling down on his comments and encouraging people to discuss the decision, while also offering to foster any unplanned babies.

“Let’s discuss it,” Harbaugh told ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski.

Harbaugh, 58, was responding to the unwarranted criticism he took from the liberal mob when he said in part: “I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born. I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drives these beliefs in me.”

Set to begin his eighth season as the Wolverines head coach, Harbaugh doubled down on his stance to “let the unborn be born,” telling Wojciechowski: “I’ve told [them] the same thing I tell my kids, boys, the girls, same thing I tell our players, our staff members. I encourage them if they have a pregnancy that wasn’t planned, to go through with it, go through with it.”

If ever there were any lingering questions about Harbaugh’s anti-abortion stance, Michigan’s coach, who’s compiled a 61-24 record since taking over his alma mater, quickly quieted those suggestions, offering for he and his wife to parent any child born but not wanted. “Let that unborn child be born, and if at that time, you don’t feel like you can care for it, you don’t have the means or the wherewithal, then Sarah and I will take that baby,” added Harbaugh.

He continued: “Any player on our team, any female staff member or any staff member or anybody in our family or our extended family … that doesn’t feel like after they have a baby they can take care of it, we got a big house. We’ll raise that baby.”

Michigan’s season doesn’t kick off for more than a month, but Harbaugh’s already calling the right plays.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF