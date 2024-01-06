Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh Artfully Dodges NFL Future Question Again At CFP Media Day

Videos by OutKick

HOUSTON – It was the first question to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh right off the bat at the College Football Playoff national championship Media Day Saturday at the George R. Brown Convention Center. And he was ready as usual.

ESPN’s Heather Dinich asked about his future. Will it be at Michigan or in the NFL?

“No idea about that. Couldn’t be more happy to be here,” Harbaugh said. “This is cool. Right where we want to be.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates quarterback J.J. McCarthy after a touchdown pass against Michigan State on Oct. 21 in East Lansing. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The No. 1 Wolverines (14-0) will play No. 2 Washington (14-0) for their first national title since 1997 on Monday (7:30 p.m., ESPN).

Dinich followed up with the fact that Michigan’s administration is trying to keep him. Reportedly, a contract worth $125 million over 10 years is in the works. Dinich added that many Michigan fans want to know about the future of their football program after Monday and that Harbaugh is at the heart of that. The former San Francisco head coach reached the Super Bowl with the 49ers in the 2012 season. At Michigan since 2015, his current contract ends after the 2026 season at more than $7 million a year.

“Yeah, there’s a schedule,” Harbaugh said. “I’ll gladly talk about the future next week.”

Then he smiled wryly as usual.

“The future – I hope to have one,” he said. “How about that?”

And that was basically it for Harbaugh’s discussion of any move to the NFL. With the NCAA currently investigating two separate violations cases, a hasty move may be wise. One that makes sense would be to replace Brandon Staley with the Los Angeles Chargers, who fired him last month. Harbaugh coached the nearby San Diego Toreros from 2004-06 and played for the Chargers as a quarterback in 1999-2000. He was very successful as the 49ers coach from 2011-14.

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Tightened Up Over Question

Harbaugh grew testy when asked by OutKick to compare the fun and time management levels between coaching in the NFL and in college.

“I don’t have that list in front of me,” he said tersely.

Asked how much fun he’s having now, he said, “I don’t have that list.”

Harbaugh had previously said numerous times at the podium how much fun he was having this season despite two three-game suspensions. He sat out the first three games of the season for a self-imposed punishment by Michigan for recruiting violations during COVID in 2020. The Big Ten then suspended him for the last three games of the regular season for his role in an illegal spying and sign stealing scandal.

“I’ve had a blast,” he said.

Harbaugh often feuded with 49ers management and ownership while there.

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson agreed with that at another podium.

“I think he’s got a great relationship with the players,” he said. “I think he’s having a lot of fun with us. I’m sure for him as a head coach, the world is his right now.”