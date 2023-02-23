Michigan’s 2023 Non-Conference Schedule Is Unbelievably Bad

Videos by OutKick

The Michigan Wolverines won’t face much non-conference competition this upcoming season.

The Wolverines are fresh off the program’s second straight Big Ten title and second straight appearance in the CFP.

Jim Harbaugh has the program flying high, but that doesn’t mean the Wolverines will attempt to hunt any big game in the non-conference.

Michigan’s 2023 non-conference slate is very weak. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Michigan’s non-conference slate is a joke.

The 2023 non-conference slate includes East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. It’ll be the second straight year of awful non-conference opponents.

This past season, Michigan’s non-conference opponents were Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn. The Wolverines scored at least 51 points in every one of those games.

It’s worth noting the Wolverines originally had a home-and-home series with UCLA for 2022 and 2023, but canceled it back in 2019.

Apparently, Michigan is simply allergic to playing high-level teams in the non-conference these days.

Michigan will, once again, play a weak non-conference schedule. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

The Wolverines should be embarrassed.

We all understand you need some cupcake games in the non-conference to get players reps, practice newly installed plays and knock the rust off.

Having one or two games against G5 teams is more than understandable. Not having any games against a really good P5 opponent when you’re a program like Michigan is simply not acceptable.

Does anyone really think UM fans are excited to watch the team play UNLV? Of course not. Not at all. It’s a complete joke.

Michigan’s non-conference football schedule is a joke. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Wisconsin plays Alabama twice in a couple years (2024 and 2025), Penn State plays West Virginia in 2022, Michigan State plays Washington next season and Ohio State, which did cancel a Washington series, plays at Notre Dame in 2022. Michigan’s next big non-conference game isn’t until the Wolverines play Michigan in 2024. That’s just not good enough. Fans deserve much better than three cupcake games for two straight seasons.