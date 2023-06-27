Videos by OutKick

University of Michigan football has not played against Georgia since December 31, 2021. That isn’t keeping Jim Harbaugh from putting his focus on the reigning back-to-back national champions year-in and year-round.

While at Big Ten Media Days in 2021, the Wolverines’ head coach said that his team was going to “beat Ohio State or die trying.” Although Harbaugh’s statement at the time sounded like one of his classic corny soundbites, he walked the walk after talking the talk.

Michigan famously renamed a portion of practice practice as the ‘Beat Ohio’ period. It went on to win each of the next two games against the cross-state rivals.

Michigan has shifted its focus!

Now, after getting smacked by the Bulldogs during the 2021 College Football Playoff, Harbaugh is reportedly trying a similar strategy. According to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic, the ‘Beat Georgia’ period is now a thing in Ann Arbor.

A couple of years ago, one of the things that helped flip the switch at Michigan was, they started to really embrace the, hey, we’re going after Ohio State year ’round, and they put in this ‘Beat Ohio’ period, which is essentially 9-on-7 and getting after them. Now, I’ve heard they have a ‘Beat Georgia’ period, too. — Bruce Feldman, via the Move The Sticks Podcast

Feldman went on to make the point that to beat the Bulldogs on the field, the Wolverines need to beat them in recruiting as well. Kirby Smart’s roster man-handled that of Harbaugh two years ago.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 31: Nolan Smith #4 of the Georgia Bulldogs forces Cade McNamara #12 of the Michigan Wolverines to fumble during the third quarter in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Michigan is not scheduled to play Georgia at any point in the near or distant future. It’s just not on the calendar.

However, if history is to repeat itself with the ‘Beat Ohio’ period, the Wolverines will be ready for the Dawgs when they next meet in the postseason. They just have to get there first…