Michigan Teacher Gets Knocked Out In Middle Of Classroom After Student Throws Chair

Videos by OutKick

A high school teacher in Flint, Michigan was taken to the hospital earlier this week after being hit in the head with a chair thrown by a student. Video of the incident shows the teacher take the chair to the head and immediately fall to the ground.

The crazy scene unfolded in a classroom at Flint Southwestern Academy High School on Thursday. An argument between two female students led to the chair being thrown.

Student hits teacher in the head with a chair (Image Credit: Libby Emmons/X)

The teacher, who was standing in the middle of the students at the time, appeared to be attempting to calm the situation down. Unfortunately for the unnamed teacher, her attempts failed. Her efforts, however, were rewarded with a chair to the head and a trip to the hospital.

A short clip of the incident, which surfaced on social media, shows the situation going from zero to sixty. The two students trade insults and scream at each other from across the room. As the screaming intensifies, one student decides it’s time to start throwing things.

The chair, likely meant for the other student, falls short of its intended target and drills the teacher, who didn’t see it coming, in the side of the head. Dazed by the chair to the head, she falls to the ground.

Granted the clip ends shortly after the teacher hits the floor, but not a single student is seen checking on the knocked out teachers. In fact, it appears as if the other student grabs a chair instead.

Luckily, there was at least one student in the room with some sense. That student appears to grab the intended target of the chair and keep her from retaliating.

A teacher in Flint, Michigan is knocked to the floor when a student hurls at a chair at her head. pic.twitter.com/KBOLM7KOwH — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) September 29, 2023

This Michigan Teacher Might Want To Replace The Mask With A Helmet

Flint Community Schools’ Superintendent Kevelin Jones sent out a letter on Friday providing an update on the situation. In it, he informed everyone that the teacher was released from the hospital on the same day of the incident.

He also said that she plans to return to work. As for the student, or scholar as Jones refers to the students, he says that she will be “held accountable according to the law and in accordance with the Flint Community Schools Student Code of Conduct.”

A chair to the head of a teacher used to mean automatic expulsion from school. Who knows what it means these days? Going off of the letter written by the superintendent, I gather that there might be some wiggle room in that student code of conduct.

The scholar involved wasn’t throwing the chair at the teacher after all. You can almost place as much blame on the teacher as you can the student, sorry I mean scholar. If she’s not standing there, she doesn’t get hit with the chair.