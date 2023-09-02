Michigan State’s Tyrell Henry May Have Already Secured Catch Of The Year

Videos by OutKick

It’s only the first (full) weekend of the NCAA football season and already we have players making names for themselves.

On Friday, as the Michigan State Spartans were dismantling Central Michigan, sophomore MSU receiver Tyrell Henry rose to the occasion… literally.

TYRELL HENRY WITH THE UNBELEIVABLE CATCH

With the Spartans up 17-7 and 13:30 left in the fourth quarter, MSU lined up for a second and goal from the 10-yard line. As the play clock was winding down, junior quarterback Noah Kim took the snap and heaved it towards the end zone. Next, Henry comes out of nowhere and catches the ball with ONE hand as he falls backwards and is dragged down by the defender.

Henry held onto the ball the whole time for the touchdown to count and all but guarantee the Spartans victory.

Not a bad way for Henry to have his first career college touchdown.

I mean, just look at this catch from a different angle:

Oh my God pic.twitter.com/EoHoCtaOMP — Andrew (AJ) Dennis (@andrewdennis_08) September 2, 2023

IT WAS TYRELL HENRY’S FIRST CAREER TOUCHDOWN

Have yourself a damn night Tyrell… talk about setting the bar high for Catch of the Year candidates. Hope you’re on a good NIL deal, because that catch should be in commercials everywhere.

Honestly, how do you top that?

You can be sure Michigan State’s future opponents will keep an eye on Henry the next time they’re lined up against him. We’ll see what Richmond can do when they play the 1-0 Spartans next Saturday.