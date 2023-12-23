Michigan State University Basketball Player Jeremy Fears Jr. Shot While Visiting His Hometown

Michigan State basketball player Jeremy Fears Jr. has reportedly been shot while visiting his hometown.

According to Lansing, Michigan’s WILX, the freshman guard was in Joliet, Illinois while on break for the holidays when the incident occurred. It has been reported that he was shot in the leg.

Police reportedly told the outlet that his injuries are not life-threatening and it is thought that he will make a full recovery.

Details surrounding the incident so far have been scarce. That was something Spartans head basketball coach Tom Izzo even alluded to in his initial comments on Fears’ condition.

“Jeremy underwent surgery this morning and is resting comfortably. While there is much we still don’t know, my focus is supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery,” Izzo said.

Following news of the incident, Fears posted a photo of himself to his Instagram story. In it, he appears to be lying in a hospital bed.

“Minor setback we gone be good,” Fears captioned the photo. “Appreciate y’all.”

Fears was regarded as one of the top recruits in Illinois going into his freshman campaign in Lansing. According to his bio on the MSU athletics website, his father, Jeremy Fears Sr., was also a college basketball player. He played at Ohio University but finished his collegiate career at Bradley University.

So far this season, the 18-year-old has averaged 3.5 points through 12 games.

