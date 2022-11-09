Attorney Claims Michigan Player Is Responsible For Tunnel Beatdown

Attorney Dave Diamond released an unreal statement claiming a Michigan player started the tunnel attack against Michigan State.

Multiple Michigan State players are suspended after they allegedly beat two Michigan players following a loss in Ann Arbor.

Now, Dave Diamond is attempting to spin the narrative and place the blame on one of the Michigan players and Jim Harbaugh.

Police are investigating Michigan State players allegedly attacking members of the Michigan football team. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/mattcharboneau/status/1586555477319614464)

“The media has taken the bait from a coach and master victim and his howls at the moon. We have learned that the UM player started the altercation. Eyewitnesses have described it as charging with his helmet and throwing a punch,” Diamond said in a released statement claiming his unnamed client is apparently the true victim.

The statement also claims an “investigation yields” the finding that one of the Michigan players “engaged” with the MSU players. The name of the player Diamond is representing isn’t known at this time, according to the Detroit Free Press.

You can read the full statement below. It’s truly something to behold.

Attorney Dave Diamond representing one of the suspended MSU players alleges a Michigan player "engaged with Spartan athletes with his helmet and swinging a punch."

This is an absurd statement on the Michigan State/Michigan attack.

When I first read this statement from Diamond, I assumed it had to be fake. Who the hell talks about a cup of phlegm being thrown at a woman back in 1995 in a statement about a tunnel attack in 2022?

It’s beyond embarrassing, and it almost certainly won’t help any of the Michigan State players being investigated by police.

Footage of the scuffling

Diamond claims witnesses say a Michigan player started the melee. If that’s true, where’s the film footage? The entire area was covered by cameras.

That’s why we have so much footage of MSU players beating the living hell out of two Michigan players. One Michigan State player is literally on video using his helmet as a weapon.

The Michigan State/Michigan attack continues to get worse.



Video shows MSU player Jacoby Windmon was walking away and then TURNED AROUND, PUT HIS HELMET ON AND STARTED BEATING a Michigan player.



It looks like clear intent to do violence and harm. https://t.co/n9CiO1xQ1W — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 2, 2022

For the sake of argument, let’s believe a Michigan player threw the first blow. At what point does it stop being self-defense and start being a beatdown?

I’m not a lawyer, but I’m pretty sure attacking somebody 10 to one isn’t self-defense.

Lawyer claims Michigan player started tunnel beatdown against Michigan State. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

We’ll have to wait to see if Diamond’s strategy works, but right now, it seems like a disaster of a statement.