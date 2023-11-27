Jonathan Smith Channels Michael Scott On Plane To East Lansing

Videos by OutKick

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith had an interesting vibe on his way to East Lansing.

The Spartans sent shockwaves through the college football world when they hired Smith away from Oregon State. He went from saying no decision had been made to taking the bag from the Big Ten program in a shocking amount of time.

He’s a great hire for MSU as the program attempts to move on from the Mel Tucker disaster. However, his vibe on the plane to his new home was a bit funny.

Michigan State hired Jonathan Smith away from Oregon State. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith poses for interesting plane photo.

Coaches being greeted at airports like conquering heroes certainly isn’t anything new in the world of sports. It’s very par for the course.

However, MSU and Smith decided to snap a photo on the plane that truly doesn’t make sense at all. Give it a look below, and you’ll know exactly what I mean.

I don’t know why, but my first thought is this is 100% something I would expect Michael Scott to do. My first immediate thought was the famous “Office” private plane scene.

I also wasn’t the only one to notice. They’re practically wearing the exact outfit.

Screw cigar picks, we got a coach dressed like Michael Scott. https://t.co/7IpJPhakWq pic.twitter.com/EyFSzYPpKC — Gavin (@gphaas12) November 26, 2023

There were also plenty of other people who had jokes about this strange photo tweeted by the Spartans. Another great reminder of how fun the internet can be when it comes to sports.

This is the beginning of Jonny smith’s villain arch. — Adam Aranda (@AdamArandaNews) November 26, 2023

He will rebuild your dormant program into a powerhouse,

He may be the next Quarterback Guru of our time.

He is an offensive mastermind.

He really likes Beavers…

He is, the most interesting Head Coach in College Football. https://t.co/uh2pWXjHTs — Spartiate (@GreenSpartiate) November 26, 2023

Somewhere in a Vancouver laundromat, a local beat reporter furiously unwraps his pb&j & softly weeps against the change machine. His lunchpail coach has abandoned the working man in favor of wealth & opulence. https://t.co/Na98Y60joc — Thicc-Fil-A, #1 #MariahSzn Stan Online 🎄 (@SwooshMcDuck) November 26, 2023

I’m gonna tell my kids this is Quentin Tarantino https://t.co/sKVJwl2QUI — DuckSportsAuthority (@DSArivals) November 26, 2023

I fully support a coach who wears the same clothes from Banana Republic that I do. https://t.co/R1ydsNwL2Q — Vinay Swarup (@swarupvi) November 26, 2023

Looks like a B Tier Russian Oligarch. Made a lot of money in Uzbekistani Nickel Production. https://t.co/uhXoziaMSI — Wes Ball-o-suknia (@walkrightier) November 27, 2023

In another era, there’d be questions about whose shoe this belongs to at the bottom of the photo. https://t.co/MFNRqEG1zW — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) November 26, 2023

What a look, vibe, picture and aesthetic for the man now in charge in East Lansing. He looks like he’s about ready to sell you a used car at an interest that will bankrupt your entire family. At the same time, I might also be ready to listen to his thoughts on the Eastern Front in WWII. The man is a chameleon, judging from this photo.

Also, what conversation went into this photo and posting it? Did someone straight up ask if he could pose for a photo where he’s not looking at the camera so it looks candid? Is this major college football or high schoolers on Instagram? These are the questions we need answered.

Will Jonathan Smith be a success at Oregon State? (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

At least Michigan State found their man, even if it came with a few jokes at the expense of the program and Smith along the way. Hit me with your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.