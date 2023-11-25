Michigan State Has Zeroed In On Its Replacement For Mel Tucker With Oregon State Head Coach Jonathan Smith: Report

updated

Videos by OutKick

Michigan State might have its head coaching position filled before the weekend ends. According to one report, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith is the leading candidate to fill the seat left by Mel Tucker, who was fired earlier this season.

The timing of the announcement couldn’t have come at a worse time, with Oregon State facing Oregon in the ‘Civil War’ tonight. But, according to Nicole Auerbach, the search for a new head coach at Michigan State is in the final stages.

For Michigan State, landing a coach like Jonathan Smith was a top priority, given that the school needed someone with experience. The Beavers are 8-3 on the season entering Friday night’s game against its bitter rival.

After playing for Oregon State in college and leading the team to the 2001 Fiesta Bowl, Smith returned to his alma mater where he currently holds a 34-34 record as head coach.

IS Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith taking the same position at Michigan State?
Head coach Jonathan Smith of the Oregon State Beavers walks along the sideline in a game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on November 4, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes made it clear that keeping Jonathan Smith in Corvallis was his main priority.

“My No. 1 priority is providing him with a new contract and guaranteed compensation that will help continue the success of the football program that has benefitted Oregon State University and Beavers’ athletics,” Scott Barnes noted.

Michigan State Announces That Process Has Started To Fire Mel Tucker For Cause After Sexual Harassment Investigation

But it sounds like the opportunity to coach in the Big Ten, along with the uncertainty for the Beavers and its future without the Pac-12 could’ve let to this potential decision.

Nothing is finalized, according to the report, but it sounds like Michigan State is trying to bring this coaching search in for a landing.

college footballJonathan SmithMel TuckerMichigan StateOregon StateOregon State BeaversSpartans

Written by Trey Wallace

Trey Wallace is the host of The Trey Wallace Podcast that focuses on a mixture of sports, culture, entertainment along with his perspective on everything from College Football to the College World Series.

Wallace has been covering college sports for 15 years, starting off while attending the University of South Alabama. He’s broken some of the biggest college stories including the Florida football “Credit Card Scandal” along with the firing of Jim McElwin and Kevin Sumlin. Wallace also broke one of the biggest stories in college football in 2020 around the NCAA investigation into recruiting violations against Tennessee football head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Wallace also appears on radio across seven different states breaking down that latest news in college sports.

Leave a Reply