Judge Rules Oregon State And Washington State Exclusively Control The Pac-12 Conference

The Pac-12 Conference is officially the Pac-2, thanks to a judge’s ruling Tuesday.

At least temporarily.

Oregon State and Washington State had filed a lawsuit against the Pac-12 several months ago, regarding whether or not the departing 10 schools could vote on the conference’s board.

The Pac-2 schools then won a temporary restraining order that prohibited future board meetings over the future of the country. That victory became even more comprehensive when a judge ruled that OSU and WSU would become the only voting board members in the Pac-12 moving forward. Functionally, that means the two Pacific Northwest schools are set to take over all revenue, assets and intellectual property controlled by the conference.

For now.

The University of Washington, which is the sole school defendant in the lawsuit, is expected to appeal to the Washington state Supreme Court. Because of the pending appeal, the judge also granted a stay, meaning that the decision won’t come into effect through the end of the week.

The judge has ruled in favor of Oregon State and Washington State. Their preliminary injunction has been granted, and they are now the only two voting members of the Pac-12 board. The other 10 schools must still be "treated in a fair and open manner" and cannot be harmed. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 15, 2023

“WSU and OSU did not create the circumstances that leave the Pac-12 in dire need of a new path,” the two school’s lawyers wrote in a brief. “The departing schools did that by accepting more lucrative offers from other conferences. As the sole remaining Board members, WSU and OSU must be allowed to govern the Pac-12 in accordance with its long-term interests.”

Other Pac-12 Conference Teams Could Lose Out On Revenue For 2024

If an appeal is unsuccessful and OSU and WSU do in fact take control over the Pac-12 in its entirety, there are significant potential ramifications.

Namely that the ruling means the Pac-12 Conference’s financial assets and future revenues would fall under their control. While the 10 schools are leaving in 2024, there are months of revenue from remaining athletic competitions, including basketball, that could be controlled by just two schools.

Even lawyers from the existing Pac-12 structure were concerned that it would not be “practical” for OSU and WSU to determine the outcome of board meetings as sole voting members. But that may be exactly what happens moving forward.

The continued existence of the conference as the Pac-12 will also essentially be up to Oregon State and Washington State. According to Front Office Sports, a lawyer for the conference said that decision is “Frankly up to Oregon State and Washington State at this point.”

Exactly where we all thought the Pac-12 Conference would be 18 months ago, right?