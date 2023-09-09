Oregon State, Washington State File Legal Complaint Against The Pac-12

Videos by OutKick
The Pac-12 Conference, what’s left of it, is facing a legal complaint from its two member schools.
Oregon State and Washington State on Friday asked for a temporary restraining order on Friday against the conference and commissioner George Kliavkoff.
According to ESPN, the schools filed the complaint to stave off an “imminent and existential threat” to the Pac-12. They also expressed their intent to explore “opportunities to sustain” the existing conference.
One such option, according to Oregon State’s athletic director, is potentially continuing a two-team Pac-12 next fall. A Pac-2, as it could be known, would have a two-year grace period to reach the required eight conference teams.
The two institutions told Yahoo Sports that this legal action was necessary to retain the ability to explore those options.
An even funnier possible outcome of the legislation is a guaranteed OSU-WSU conference championship at the end of the 2023 season.
Yes. It’s real. And it would be spectacular.
Pac-12 Conference Could Have The Funniest Outcome This Year
Both Oregon State and Washington State are asking the court to grant them essentially unilateral oversight over the remains of the conference.
Their assertion is that the 10 schools set to depart in the coming months could vote against the best interests of the remaining institutions.
If they’re successful, it would mean that OSU and Wazzu could essentially vote themselves in as Pac-12 Conference championship participants.
Just imagine the glory of an undefeated Oregon or undefeated USC missing out on the college football playoff because they lose out on a conference championship berth to Oregon State or Washington State.
That’s an unlikely possibility, but given the craziness of a Pac-2, it’s not impossible.