Oregon State, Washington State File Legal Complaint Against The Pac-12

Videos by OutKick

The Pac-12 Conference, what’s left of it, is facing a legal complaint from its two member schools.

Oregon State and Washington State on Friday asked for a temporary restraining order on Friday against the conference and commissioner George Kliavkoff.

According to ESPN, the schools filed the complaint to stave off an “imminent and existential threat” to the Pac-12. They also expressed their intent to explore “opportunities to sustain” the existing conference.

One such option, according to Oregon State’s athletic director, is potentially continuing a two-team Pac-12 next fall. A Pac-2, as it could be known, would have a two-year grace period to reach the required eight conference teams.

The two institutions told Yahoo Sports that this legal action was necessary to retain the ability to explore those options.



An even funnier possible outcome of the legislation is a guaranteed OSU-WSU conference championship at the end of the 2023 season.

Yes. It’s real. And it would be spectacular.

EUGENE, OR – NOVEMBER 27: An Oregon State helmet sits on the back of a bench during a PAC-12 conference football game between the Oregon State Beavers and Oregon Ducks on November 27, 2021 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pac-12 Conference Could Have The Funniest Outcome This Year

Both Oregon State and Washington State are asking the court to grant them essentially unilateral oversight over the remains of the conference.



Their assertion is that the 10 schools set to depart in the coming months could vote against the best interests of the remaining institutions.



If they’re successful, it would mean that OSU and Wazzu could essentially vote themselves in as Pac-12 Conference championship participants.

The CAA has a rule that any members who have publicly announced they’re leaving are ineligible for conference tournaments and championships. If able to gain voting rights, Oregon State/Wazzu could simply declare themselves the 2023 Pac-12 Championship Game participants. https://t.co/o2UfzRg8gi — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 8, 2023

Just imagine the glory of an undefeated Oregon or undefeated USC missing out on the college football playoff because they lose out on a conference championship berth to Oregon State or Washington State.

That’s an unlikely possibility, but given the craziness of a Pac-2, it’s not impossible.