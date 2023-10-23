Michigan State Suspends Employee After Hitler Is Shown On Jumbotron

Videos by OutKick

A Michigan State employee has been suspended after Hitler appeared on the jumbotron prior to the Michigan/MSU game.

People were stunned to see Hitler appear on the jumbotron at Spartan Stadium Saturday, and images of it immediately went viral.

While there was plenty of outrage, it was a complete accident. Michigan State was showing a trivia game from the YouTube channel The Quiz Channel, and a question about Hitler’s birthplace was included in the quiz, according to CBS News.

It was an unfortunate situation, but definitely a completely innocent mistake with zero malice.

Somebody explain the context behind this for me pic.twitter.com/NnFszUR5Jl — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 22, 2023

Unfortunately, the situation being a complete mistake over a quiz game didn’t save an employee from being suspended.

MSU AD Alan Haller suspended an unnamed employee for the incident, according to the same CBS News report.

The employee will still be paid as an investigation plays out. Haller claims nobody watched the entire quiz video before it was played, which is what obviously led to nobody catching the Hitler question.

“Antisemitism must be denounced. The image displayed prior to Saturday night’s game is not representative of who we are and the culture we embody. Nevertheless, we must own our failures and accept responsibility,” Haller said in a Sunday night statement, according to the same report.

While Michigan State suspending a staffer over the incident isn’t surprising, we should all remember to have a little grace.

There’s a big difference between purposely slapping a photo of Hitler on the jumbotron and the former German dictator appearing in a YouTube quiz game that wasn’t fully watched.

Hitler’s birthplace is a legit trivia question, but still not something you want to see on a videoboard at a major college football game, especially given the amount of anti-Semitism we’re seeing unfold.

Michigan State staffer suspended after a picture of Hitler appeared on the jumbotron. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

It was a very unfortunate mistake that blew up on social media, but there’s no point in ruining someone’s life over an innocent mistake. Learn from it and move on.