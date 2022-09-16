Michigan State Will Rock Incredibly Fresh Uniforms Against Washington

Michigan State will have a sleek look on the field Saturday against Washington.

The Spartans will take the field tomorrow in Seattle against the Huskies, and Mel Tucker’s team will be rocking very slick white uniforms.

Check out the release video below.

While white uniforms certainly don’t get the blood pumping as much as all-black unis, there’s no doubt these ones from Michigan State are very fresh.

They look outstanding, and my guess is most fans of the Spartans will agree.

Michigan State will wear white uniforms against Washington. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter video https://twitter.com/MSU_Football/status/1570548018876645378)

Michigan State looks to keep things rolling with their new look.

The Spartans are currently 2-0 after blowout wins over Western Michigan and Akron with a combined score of 87-13.

Now, MSU will take the field against a team that actually has a pulse, and that means it could be a big battle in Seattle Saturday.

Win or lose, at least the Spartans will look good doing it.

Michigan State plays Washington Saturday. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

If MSU manages to go on the road and run the Huskies off the field, they might have to stick with the white uniforms going forward. When you’re winning, you don’t change things up.