Michigan State is one of the most interesting teams in college football this season. The Spartans are coming off five wins in 2022 after going 11-2 with a Peach Bowl win in the year prior.

They have a difficult path to success this fall and they can either rise to the occasion or collapse.

Head coach Mel Tucker is getting paid a fortune to be in East Lansing and last year’s record simply will not cut it. Michigan State is expected to make a bowl game, at the very least, every year.

The defense got most of the blame for last year’s struggles, but the offense was an even bigger issue at times. It stalled often, couldn’t move the chains, did not control the clock, and failed to run the ball with any success at any point.

Although the passing yards were there, the offense wasn’t explosive through the air. And to make matters worse, quarterback Payton Thorne and top wide receiver Keon Coleman bounced for Auburn and Florida State through the transfer portal.

There is no telling what the Spartans will look like offensively. However, should they find any momentum, it will largely rely on the run game.

Jalen Berger is back after leading the team with 683 yards and six touchdowns last season. Jared Mangham is a good power runner coming off of an injury. And then there’s Nathan Carter.

𝐑𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬: A Love Story. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/paAIUwW2Yo — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) August 4, 2023

Carter could be the difference-maker for Michigan State in 2023 as Berger carries the majority of the load. He began his career at UConn as a two-star recruit and rushed for 983 yards on 190 touches in two seasons.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound back showed flashed of greatness when on the field.

Michigan State’s RB, Nathan Carter has quick feet as well as speed pic.twitter.com/ZjNEUNKV3B — 𝕊𝕡𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕒𝕟 𝔽𝕒𝕟 (@SpartyOn70) July 27, 2023

Now, in his first year with a new program, Carter is fully healthy and ridiculously strong.

The Spartans posted a photo of their newest back during training camp on Twitter. His legs are terrifying.

A.J. Dillon, Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson are all known for having massive quads.

Michigan State running back Nathan Carter is the next college back to join the club.

The redshirt sophomore’s leg muscles are scarily large.

There’s a reason for that!

Carter has been hitting the weight room hard and squatted 600 pounds before the start of fall camp.

Michigan State averaged just 3.8 yards per carry in 2022. That number is expected to be much higher in 2023.

At the very least, on short-yardage situations, Tucker and offensive coordinator Jay Johnson can give Carter the ball and expect that his lower body strength will propel him over the line to gain. What a beast!