EMBARRASSING: Big Ten Had Twice As Many Teams In The College Football Playoff Than The Sweet 16

One stat tells fans everything they need to know about the Big Ten’s horrific NCAA Tournament performance.

The Big Ten started the tournament with eight teams in the field. Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, and Purdue all made the field.

Through the first two round and onto the Sweet 16, only one is still alive:

Michigan State.

Michigan State is the only remaining Big Ten team. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

As pointed out by Matt Fortuna, the B1G literally had twice as many teams – Ohio State and Michigan – in the four team College Football Playoff field.

The Big Ten was 50% of the CFP and only 6.25% of the Sweet 16. That’s a very brutal look for the powerhouse conference.

The Big Ten got more teams into the football final four (2) than it did the men’s basketball Sweet 16 (1). — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) March 20, 2023

The Big Ten should be embarrassed.

The Big Ten is a powerhouse conference with the richest media contract in the history of college sports. The only other conference capable of carrying itself at the same level is the SEC.

The Big Ten has just one team in the Sweet 16. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Yet, a B1G team hasn’t won March Madness since Michigan State did it in 2000. Wisconsin was also robbed in 2015 against Duke, but that’s a conversation for a different day.

This year, it’s been a bloodbath. Let’s take a look at the results:

Michigan State: Advanced to the Sweet 16.

Illinois: Lost to Arkansas in the opening round.

Indiana: Blown out by Miami in the Round of 32.

Iowa: Lost in the opening round to Auburn

Purdue: Lost as a one-seed to 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson.

Northwestern: Lost to UCLA in the Round of 32.

Penn State: Lost to Texas in the Round of 32.

Maryland: Lost to Alabama in the Round of 32.

It’s a bloodbath, my friends. A complete and total bloodbath. The Big Ten can’t simply rest on the fact the conference is insanely rich and call it a day.

Yes, that’s fun to remind everyone of, but at some point, the fans need titles. Again, it’s been more than two decades since a B1G team won the title (see my point again about Wisconsin in 2015 as a quick refresher), and that’s comically bad.

The Big Ten has had a disaster of an NCAA Tournament. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Big Ten is officially at a put up or shut up point when it comes to college basketball. No reason to take the conference seriously as a basketball power until it conducts itself in a fashion that requires it.