Videos by OutKick

Michigan State is one of the biggest brands in college basketball. The Spartans are as close to a “blue blood” program as it gets, if they’re not one already.

As a result, the NIL opportunities that surround the program’s star athletes are endless. There is the collective element to Name, Image and Likeness, but there is also the most localized advertising side of things.

A.J. Hoggard and Tre Holloman recently got involved with the latter.

Hoggard is a former four-star recruit. He averaged 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game as a junior last season.

AJ Hoggard was UNSTOPPABLE in Michigan State’s run to the Sweet Sixteen



Good luck trying to guard Wop next year. pic.twitter.com/LLOM8N3wV4 — dunc 🌎 (@SpartyWRLD) March 28, 2023

Holloman is also a former four-star recruit. He didn’t see much time last season but is slated for a big role in 2023/24.

Both hoopers partnered with University Weiner.

Two Michigan State students, Louis Azor and Ben Pikus, are set to open the hot dog eatery in downtown East Lansing on Aug. 19. The street food-inspired menu will give students a late-night option for after game days and the bars.

It’s a simple food that the college town city lacks in terms of easy access.

The menu will offer seven dogs, including a plain hot dog, and the “MAC Ave” hot dog which is covered in bacon, mac ‘n cheese and barbecue potato chips, among others. It also will include a corn dog and deep-fried Oreos.

To help spread the word for their soon-to-open takeout spot, Azor and Pikus enlisted two Spartans stars. Holloman and Hoggard teamed up for the funniest commercial of the NIL era to date.

Michigan State hoopers issued a hilarious pause.

The commercial starts out serious, with Hoggard challenging Holloman to a game of one-one-one. From there, it shifts focus toward food.

Both athletes help to sell the new hot dog spot by crushing some dogs. The kicker, though, is the catchphrase.

“Now that’s a good weiner.”

Of course, there is an undertone to such a statement that had Hoggard and Holloman cracking up.

There have been a lot of great things to come from NIL over the last two+ years, and this is just the latest. Now that’s a good weiner!