Michigan State Parking Police Tow March Madness Star As He Leads School To Sweet Sixteen

Michigan State basketball is returning to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in five years, but Tyson Walker is going to have to carpool. As the Spartans head east to Madison Square Garden, they will need their leading scorer to continue his reign of terror against the Kansas State Wildcats.

Before he can get back on the court, however, Walker needs to find his car.

Sunday marked Michigan State’s fourth full day in Columbus, Ohio for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Presumably, four hours north in East Lansing, Michigan, Walker’s car sat in the same parking spot throughout the entire time that the team was out of town.

The Spartans played 19 games away from their home gym in 2022/23. This was not Walker’s first season playing for Tom Izzo.

All of that goes to say that Walker, presumably, knows where to and where not to park his car while on the road. This past weekend’s March Madness trip was not his first rodeo.

And yet, despite his knowledge of proper on-campus parking rules, Walker managed to get towed.

Michigan State’s win over Marquette concluded around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday night. Walker dropped a game-high 23 points and closed things out with three straight buckets in crunch time. Sparty may not have won without him. He was on fire.

Tyson Walker said postgame that his second-half dunk was the first he's pulled off in his career in-game — much to the surprise of coach Tom Izzo.



Walker: "I ain't never dunked in a game."



Izzo: "Never dunked?"



Walker: "Nah, but I went for it." pic.twitter.com/fD8FTe4GkC — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) March 20, 2023

Assuming that the team showered up and headed home after speaking to the media, Michigan State returned home around 11:00/11:30 p.m. after a short flight. Upon arrival, the players got in their cars and went home to catch some much-needed rest.

Except for Walker. His car wasn’t there.

As Walker was busy carrying the school into the second weekend, campus parking attendants were busy getting their star guard’s car transported to an undisclosed off-campus location. Brutal.

The rivalry between campus parking police (PACE, in this case) and students has been going on for decades. It is relentless. Every school in America is “known” for their parking. But Michigan State is on another level.

Chances are, if you are a Spartan, you received a parking ticket at some point or another. Heck, not even the man who led his team to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since Cassius Winston is safe.

And on a weekend, no less! Zero chill.