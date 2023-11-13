Michigan President Releases All-Time Cringe Statement Pretending School Is The Victim

Videos by OutKick

Michigan is going out of its way to pretend the school is the real victim amid a massive cheating scandal.

Head football coach Jim Harbaugh is currently suspended from coaching games for the rest of the regular season, and UM is attempting to battle the Big Ten’s suspension in court. He already missed the Penn State game, and it’s unclear if a ruling will come down in his favor before the Maryland matchup this Saturday.

Instead of apologizing for running an elaborate cheating scheme overseen by Connor Stalions, Michigan has chosen to feign ignorance and play the victim card like it’s going out of style.

That was on full-display Sunday afternoon.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is currently suspended amid a massive cheating scandal. (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan president Santa Ono plays victim card after Wolverines beat Penn State.

The Wolverines took care of business Saturday against Penn State in dominant fashion, and that has seemingly only emboldened the program. That includes school president Santa Ono.

“Countless members of the University of Michigan family have reached out to me over the weekend and I wanted to express my appreciation. Like any community, we face our share of challenges and adversity. There have been many such moments in our history. But as our team showed so clearly yesterday, we will respond to any challenge head on with a conviction to do better and to emerge even stronger. Go Blue,” the university’s leader tweeted Sunday afternoon.

This is a very cringe statement from Santa Ono

I had to actually double check this was real and not a parody account. It is real, and it’s simply too good to not bring to the OutKick audience.

Michigan is acting like they’re being punished for no reason. The Wolverines seem to think you can run a massive sign-stealing scheme in violation of NCAA rules, and then when you’re caught, you just plead ignorance and start pointing fingers.

Once that’s been done, act like you’re a victim and the team’s head coach is a martyr. Jim Harbaugh didn’t die on the beaches of Normandy. He’s suspended because his program was cheating. It’s that cut and dry.

Now, we can debate all day whether or not Harbaugh knew signs were stolen, but what’s not up for debate after the Big Ten’s determination was that there were absolutely violations coming out of Ann Arbor. Jim Harbaugh is the head coach and ultimately responsible for everything that happens under him.

Here's another CRAZY Connor Stalions video from the 2022 Michigan State game.



Caught on camera telling Jim Harbaugh "that's pressure" right before MSU brings edge pressure on the next play.



How will Michigan explain this one? Pretty strange! pic.twitter.com/nf62lhj8R1 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 2, 2023

Instead of accepting this, Michigan just plays the victim card in beautiful fashion. You almost have to respect it. I don't, but I almost do.