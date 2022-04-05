Michigan Panthers, Tampa Bay Bandits Open As Betting Favorites To Win USFL Championship Game

The kick off for the USFL’s inaugural season is just 11 days away, which means it’s time to look at the betting favorites for the winner of the Championship Game on July 3.

Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, the Michigan Panthers and Tampa Bay Bandits are co-favorites at +450. The Panthers, coached by former Oilers/Titans and Rams head coach Jeff Fisher, were lucky enough to win the lottery for the No. 1 overall pick in February’s USFL Draft. They selected former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, who will get his first shot as starter under center in professional football.

The Bandits are led by former Chiefs head coach and Steelers/Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley and received the No. 2 overall pick in the Draft. Tampa Bay selected former Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, one of the breakout stars from the XFL’s relaunch with the St. Louis BattleHawks in 2020.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Houston Gamblers, New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions open with the lowest odds to win the Championship Game at +700.

See below for the rest of the early odds for USFL teams to win this year’s Championship Game.

