Flyover Plane For Michigan/Ohio State Game Was The Ultimate Troll Move

The person in charge of flyovers for Michigan football games definitely has a great sense of humor.

The Wolverines improved to 12-0 after beating the Buckeyes at home in Ann Arbor. Jim Harbaugh is off suspension, the team plays Iowa in the B1G title game and the path is clear to the CFP. It’s been a great few weeks for Michigan.

However, what some people might not have noticed from the OSU matchup is the plane used for the flyover couldn’t have been more ironic.

The plane chosen for the flyover was a Boeing P-8 Poseidon, according to Joe Pompliano. I know my military enthusiast reading this know what that plane is, but for those of you who don’t, it’s hilarious.

Why? The Boeing P-8 Poseidon is a spy plane.

Spy plane was used for Michigan/Ohio State flyover.

I don’t care whether you hate or love Michigan, you simply have to admit this is hilarious. I doubt Michigan gets to choose the aircraft used for a flyover, but the person responsible has to be a huge fan of the Wolverines, right?

There’s no way this was a coincidence. If it was, then it’s an all-time great college football coincidence. Former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions (also known as CIA Stalions) ran an elaborate sign stealing operation that shocked the college football world. He’s also accused of dressing up in disguise while on the sideline for the CMU/Michigan State game. It’s straight out of a Tom Clancy film.

The only fitting aircraft for the flyover is a spy plane, and the Boeing P-8 Poseidon is a great choice. It’s a beast of an aircraft used to track things in the ocean.

A lot of flyovers feature fighter jets. You can’t go wrong there, but the people in charge sending a spy plane for Michigan’s game against Ohio State is grade-A trolling. It’s trolling at its finest. If you hate the Wolverines – a totally justifiable stance – you still have to admit this is hilarious.

A P-8 Poseidon plane was used for the flyover for the Michigan/Ohio State game. It’s a spy plane used for maritime activities. (Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Props to whoever made the decision on what kind of plane to send. Don’t melt down, folks. Have a sense of humor and admit this pettiness is what makes college football great. Send your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.