The Ohio State/Michigan Spread Might Surprise A Lot Of Fans

Ohio State is a substantial favorite over Michigan this Saturday.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines will take the field in Columbus, and it’s essentially a play-in game for the College Football Playoff.

Despite the fact both teams are 11-0 and have looked pretty impressive for most of the season, oddsmakers are heavy on Ryan Day’s squad.

Ohio State is a significant favorite against Michigan. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

As of Monday morning, the Buckeyes are -7.5 favorites on DraftKings. The spread has already come down a point after originally being 8.5.

All things considered, this spread is much larger than I expected. I think most fans were anticipating a 3.5 or 4.5 spread.

Instead, OSU originally got a 8.5 spread. It’s since dropped a point. It just seems a bit much.

Will Michigan beat Ohio State? (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

How will Blake Corum’s status impact the Michigan/Ohio State game?

One of the reasons the spread might be larger than anticipated is due to Blake Corum’s knee. He suffered an injury against Illinois, and while it looked serious at first, he later appeared to be fine.

The talented running back told The Detroit News over the weekend, “My knee is good. I’ll be fine. I’ll be back.”

Blake Corum suffered a knee injury against Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, there’s a chance oddsmakers aren’t so confident Corum will be at 100% Saturday. If he isn’t at his best, Michigan’s offense could take a huge hit.

That would definitely explain OSU being a substantial favorite. However, if he comes out and is fine, +7.5 could be a huge bargain for Michigan fans.

Will Blake Corum play against Ohio State? (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We’ll find out Saturday how it will all shake out. You can catch the game at noon EST on Fox. It’s going to be electric watching the two best teams in the B1G get after it.