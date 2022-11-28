Michigan Beating Ohio State Put Up Record TV Ratings

Michigan rocking Ohio State put up some insane TV ratings.

The Wolverines traveled to Columbus Saturday, and dominated Ryan Day and C.J. Stroud to the tune of 45-23.

Michigan beat Ohio State 45-23. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Not only did Jim Harbaugh’s team dominate, but a staggering number of people tuned in for the beatdown. The game averaged 17 million viewers, and peaked at 19.6 million viewers.

It was the most-watched regular season game in Fox history, and the most-watched regular season college football game since 2011 on any network. No matter how you slice it, the numbers were gigantic and a massive win for everyone involved.

Michigan is back on top of the Big Ten.

This is proof that college football is simply better when Michigan and Ohio State are both great. Both are traditional college football powerhouses, and when they’re both flying high, the sport is much better.

Fans are more invested, the college football world cares more and it’s just a better experience when Michigan and Ohio State are both in national title contention.

Michigan beating Ohio State was the most-watched regular season college football game in Fox history. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

The game Saturday in Columbus was pretty much a College Football Playoff play-in game. The stakes couldn’t have been any higher, and Jim Harbaugh’s squad just punched the Buckeyes right in the mouth.

Now, it turns out they boat raced OSU in front of a massive crowd. It’s a win for Fox, Michigan and people who love college football.

Michigan is pretty much a lock for the CFP after beating Ohio State. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

College football is rolling, Michigan is headed to the CFP playoff barring an unimaginable disaster and Ohio State is now trying to cling to any chance they have. What a time to be alive for college football fans!