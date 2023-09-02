Overdramatic: Michigan Pays Odd Tribute To Jim Harbaugh With Cringe Salute For Suspended Head Coach

Videos by OutKick

Michigan is playing without head coach Jim Harbaugh today, but fans watching on television would’ve thought he was lost for the season.

The Wolverines athletic department decided to hand down a self-imposed three-game suspension to Harbaugh for his role in an NCAA recruiting investigation. The school was trying to get out in-front of any further punishment down the road, so they are keeping Jim Harbaugh off the sidelines for the first three games.

But, if you were watching the Michigan vs. East Carolina game, the Wolverines were acting as if Harbaugh was never returning to the sidelines. It was awkward, and a little embarrassing for Michigan, especially considering he most likely met with the players this morning.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to the media after the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Michigan Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Wolverines won 19-17. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

As you can tell, Michigan players lined up and held up four fingers, saluting Jim Harbaugh, who wore that #4 jersey when he played for the Wolverines.

I understand that Michigan players are upset that Harbaugh isn’t on the sidelines, but this ‘tribute’ was a bit much. Acting as if the coach was lost, while players were wearing ‘Free Harbaugh’ shirts before the game.

We should remind everyone that Michigan and Harbaugh did this to itself, which led to the school deciding that self-imposing a suspension would help its case.

I get that the players are voicing their frustration, but this looked a bit overdramatic for a coach who ‘allegedly’ broke NCAA rules and lied about it..