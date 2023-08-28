Jim Harbaugh Is Acting Like His Suspension Is A Mafia Style Beatdown

Videos by OutKick

Jim Harbaugh might want to dial down the drama going into the season.

Michigan self-imposed a three-game suspension on Harbaugh in response to alleged NCAA violations back during the days of COVID.

The successful Big Ten coach was accused of buying recruits food and then more importantly, lying about it to investigators.

In an attempt to cut off the NCAA’s need to punish him, the Wolverines suspended Harbaugh for the games against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green.

Michigan suspended Jim Harbaugh for the first three games of the season. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh uses wild comparison to explain three-game suspension.

How is Harbaugh taking the suspension? He thinks it’s not only not a slap on the wrist, but “more like a baseball bat to the kneecaps.”

Yeah, Tony Soprano is apparently in Ann Arbor handing out punishments.

Jim Harbaugh says that his suspension doesn’t feel like a slap on the wrist: “It’s more like a baseball bat to the kneecaps.” — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) August 28, 2023

Let me repeat the teams Harbaugh won’t be coaching against this season. He’ll be off the sideline for matchups against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green.

Harbaugh’s solution is to have a group of different coaches take over head coaching responsibilities. He probably doesn’t even need to do that.

Michigan is the #2 team in America and the players could probably coach themselves and open the season 3-0.

Jim Harbaugh will miss the first three games of the season. Michigan self-imposed a three game suspension. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Yet, Jim Harbaugh is being about as dramatic as a soft teenager who didn’t get his way. Is being suspended for the situation he found himself in a bit wild?

Sure. Why does anyone care if Harbaugh lied to the NCAA? Most people probably feel the same, but Michigan made the call to give him a three week vacation against three cupcakes.

It’s not “Goodfellas.” It’s a joke of a situation, but Jim Harbaugh dropping this quote is one for the ages. I’m guessing Harbaugh doesn’t actually know what breaking bones with a bat feels like.

Jim Harbaugh shares wild comparison for three-game suspension. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

At least you can always count on Harbaugh saying something unique and often funny. He’s nothing if not dependable.