Jim Harbaugh, Northwestern Take Center Stage At Big Ten Media Days, Along With Four New Coaches And Ryan Day Expectations

A number of different storylines will play-out during Big Ten media days that start on Wednesday. But in terms of the Northwestern story overshadowing the event, Michigan and Jim Harbaugh grabbed that spotlight on Tuesday afternoon.

The biggest story in college football this off-season hasn’t centered around Ohio State looking to halt Michigan’s two-game winning streak. No, it’s not Luke Fickell or Matt Rhule entering the conference to the delight of both fanbases. Starting Wednesday, the focus will turn towards Michigan, Jim Harbaugh’s potential four-game suspension and the Northwestern hazing situation.

In terms of players attending Big Ten media days, Northwestern student-athletes have made the decision not to attend. I don’t think this is a bad idea, knowing that the representatives will be peppered with questions they cannot answer, legally. For interim head coach David Braun, he will face a number of questions about the current football team, but again, won’t be able to comment on the ongoing matter.

Braun will be peppered with questions he cannot answer, but this won’t stop the questions, nor should they. So prepare yourself for a lot of ‘no comments’ or ‘I can’t discuss the matter’.

A statement from our student-athlete representatives regarding Big Ten Media Day: pic.twitter.com/er6vCO3iRH — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) July 25, 2023

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Ryan Day, Jim Harbaugh Will Certainly Drive The Day

After winning the past two meetings between the schools, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh should be feeling good about 2023, but that narrative changed on Tuesday. It starts with the NCAA investigation into the Michigan program.

Prepare yourself for Harbaugh to say something quirky and talk about unfinished business for this season, after losing back-to-back CFP Playoff games. Besides talking about his offense, led by JJ McCarthy and Blake Corum, there will be a few uncomfortable questions for Harbaugh.

Now that the news regarding a four-game suspension has been released, Jim Harbaugh will have a number of questions to answer regarding the NCAA. Now, I wouldn’t expect the Michigan coach to say much, but this has turned into another off-season story for the Wolverines.

For Ryan Day, going 45-6 since taking over at Ohio State would sound like a great record for most schools, but not in Columbus. Losing to Michigan in consecutive years has left a bad taste in the mouth of fans and some boosters, while missing out on a national championship game also stings. He’s got the talent this season on both sides of the ball, but he doesn’t need to stumble before facing the Wolverines. It’s time for Ryan Day to say all the right things in Indianapolis, again.

Four New Coaches, One Commish Arrive For Big Ten Media Day

Welcome to the conference, Luke Fickell, David Braun, Ryan Walters and Matt Rhule. Each coach is taking over a program under different circumstances.

Matt Rhule is going to sell the future of a Nebraska program that has been off and on life support for a number of years now. Moving on from Scott Frost was the right decision, while bringing in Rhule could be the move that starts the slow trek back to prominence. Based off past hirings, Nebraska has a coach who has won before in the Big 12, but faces a much taller task in the Big Ten. Still, look for Husker fans to be satisfied with how well Rhule will sell the future.

Head coach Luke Fickell of the Wisconsin Badgers waits to be presented the championship trophy after the Badgers beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field on December 27, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

As for Luke Fickell, taking the Wisconsin job felt like the right move from the start. He certainly won’t have a problem selling the future, considering the change in offense that’s occurring in Madison right now. Fans used to the old ground and pound should be delighted to see a new way of scoring points, while Big Ten foes have been scouring through Cincinnati tape all summer. ‘

At Purdue, former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters has taken over a program that has hovered around mediocre under Jeff Brohm. Losing Aidan O’Connell hurts the offense, so the Boildermakers will need to play to the strength of its head coach and dominate on defense. At least until the offense gets up to speed.

I hate to say this, but Northwestern interim coach David Braun is going to have a rough day. He’ll be asked the same question, but twelve different ways. But he’s not naive, knowing the conversation will barely center around what’s going to happen on the field. As I mentioned before, expect Northwestern legal counsel to have Braun prepared for the questions.

New Television Partners With CBS, NBC To Be Highlighted

Expect NBC to have a massive presence in Indianapolis over the next two days, as the conference starts its new media deal. The network officially announced that Maria Taylor Matt Cassell, Joshua Perry, Michael Robinson and Ahmed Fareed will host B1G College Countdown in the NBC sports studio. This was announced before media days start and each one of the hosts will be talking with media members to promote countdown to kickoff show.

This will be a very big year for NBC and Peacock, with their first marquee game being played between West Virginia and Penn State on September 2nd. After UCLA and USC join the conference next season, expect the network to increase its advertising on the West Coast. For now, NBC will broadcast the Ohio State-Michigan game, along with Ohio State at Notre Dame, USC at Notre Dame and a number of other entertaining matchups.

We’re starting to tread into a whole new world in terms of television rights, with the SEC finishing its last season with CBS. Then the Big Ten will have both NBC and CBS to carry its games, along with FOX.

We’ll see what kind of quotes or filibusters come out of Indianapolis tomorrow, but I’d expect some type of fireworks at Lucas Oil Stadium.