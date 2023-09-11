Jim Harbaugh Was Busy During His Suspension From Michigan. Mowing The Lawn, McDonald’s Trip With The Kids

Videos by OutKick

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was a busy man during his time away from the sidelines this past weekend due to a suspension. Not only did he watch the game from home, Harbaugh also had time to get the grass cut, take his kids to McDonald’s and enjoy being home

If you were wondering what a head coach who can’t be apart of their team’s game does on a game day, besides lose their mind, it sounds like Harbaugh had the perfect Saturday. Not only did his team take care of UNLV, he was able to take part in his son’s game, while also getting a halftime meal at McDonald’s.

Yep, this would most likely be the perfect Saturday for a guy who doesn’t run a Power-5 football program. But for Jim Harbaugh, trips to McDonald’s, while getting a pregame grass mowing was at the top of his priority list.

“You go to the games and you have to ask the parents to do something, do some kind of job,” Harbaugh noted about parent obligations. “Last week was a Friday game and we were responsible for the Gatorade and some of the snacks. This week they needed somebody on the chains. It was good. Got to get right close to the field and watch the game. Our team needed a win and they played really well. We gotta a young star in number 24 and my son Jack played good. They did a great job, Ann Arbor Saints, coaching.”

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Pregame, Postgame Grass Cutting For Jim Harbaugh

OutKick’s Joe Kinsey would be proud of what Jim Harbaugh accomplished before and after the game, making sure his lawn was in top condition. Then, it was time to watch the game with his kids, while making a trip to grab a McDonald’s burger at halftime.

“Johnny, my six-year-old and Katie, my 12-year-old, and I, we watched the game from the TV,” Jim Harbaugh noted. “Got the front lawn cut pregame and then got the back lawn cut after the game was over. Good productive day. I think we forgot to eat, I forgot to feed them. Oh, at halftime we went to McDonald’s. Halftime we went to McDonald’s at Washtenaw.”

If that doesn’t sound like the perfect college football Saturday, I don’t know how to help you. For Jim Harbaugh, he’ll only get one more free Saturday before it’s back to work on the sideline.