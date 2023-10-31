Jim Harbaugh Extension Reportedly Moving Full Speed Ahead Amid Alleged Massive Cheating Scandal

Videos by OutKick

Jim Harbaugh might not be a dead man walking just yet!

The Michigan coach and his program are facing serious problems amid allegations the Wolverines ran a massive sign stealing operation with CIA level precision strikes being carried out all over the country. It’s more entertaining than any spy movie we’ve seen in years.

There was a report from the weekend that Michigan had pulled an extension off the table that would have made Harbaugh the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten. The Wolverines head coach disputed that during his Monday press conference claiming the report wasn’t “accurate.”

Michigan still looking at signing Jim Harbaugh to an extension?

Now, a new report released Tuesday morning from On3’s Chris Balas claims not only were conversations not shut down, but also the school is seemingly “unanimous” in its decision to race towards an extension.

Balas dropped the following bombshell Tuesday (via BroBible):

The U-M administration and others met Sunday morning to discuss the NCAA’s findings and determine how to proceed. While rumors spread that it was about a potential Harbaugh “resignation” or perhaps even suspension, it was just the opposite. Based on what they were presented, most were in favor of moving forward with the extension. By Monday morning, it appeared to be a lock, with details expected to be finalized Tuesday. There was some consternation among some Monday night, but several sources indicate the Board of Regents was “unanimous” in its support of the extension.

Balas’ report on Harbaugh’s contract directly contradicts previous report.

As I noted Monday, somebody is clearly not telling the truth in this situation. That’s only clearer now that there’s a third data point.

Let’s look at the timeline:

All three of those things can’t be true at the same time. It’s literally not possible. Either the extension offer was pulled or it wasn’t. Either the report is accurate or it’s not. Michigan is either racing towards a new deal or it’s not.

These are simple yes/no situations and questions. Nothing about it is complex.

Will Michigan give Jim Harbaugh a contract extension? (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The most interesting thing is that any movement on an extension would seem to indicate investigators have nothing on Harbaugh and he won’t face serious punishment. That’s pretty odd considering the serious allegations against Stalions and the program as a whole. Given the regular season only has roughly a month left, the entire status of Jim Harbaugh and Michigan as a whole should start becoming clearer sooner than later. Send me your predictions for Harbaugh’s future to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.