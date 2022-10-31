Michigan Player To Press Charges, Harbaugh Reveals Sickening Video

Michigan football player Gemon Green plans on taking legal action against members of the Michigan State football team.
Green was brutally and savagely beaten in the tunnel Saturday after the Wolverines beat the Spartans, and the footage is nothing short of shocking.
You can see a member of the Spartans use his helmet as a weapon against Green and strike him with it.
Now, Green intends to make it a legal situation. His father told Tom VanHaaren that Green plans on pressing charges against the individuals involved.
Green’s father said his son was hit in the face, back and shoulder.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh also informed the press Monday that there’s ABC footage of the entire situation unfolding. He expects serious criminal charges to be filed.
So far, Michigan State has suspended Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young for their roles in the alleged brawl.
It’s unclear whether or not more players will also be punished.
As soon as the alleged attack happened, Michigan AD Warde Manuel made it clear it was a police matter, and MSU head coach Mel Tucker also announced his program would cooperate fully with authorities.
With Gemon Green planning to press charges, it seems like action from the police in Ann Arbor is imminent.
Where do things go from here? That’s the big question. At the very least, MSU fans shouldn’t expect to see the suspended players back in the near future. If the four are arrested, their time in East Lansing could be over.
Lawsuit is also coming.