Michigan football was playing TCU, not Ohio State, in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. That didn’t stop one Wolverines fan from letting the Buckeyes live rent-free in his head.

Obviously, the rivalry between the two schools is one of the biggest in all of sports. Obviously, ‘The Game’ means more than every other conference and non-conference game during the regular season.

However, when your team is playing in the College Football Playoff, it’s okay to let your rivals go— especially when your team beat them by 22 to close out the regular season. Especially when your team might play your rivals in the national championship, as was a possibility this year.

That was not the case as Michigan fans took over State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. One cowboy hat-rocking fan wore a shirt that was not supportive of his team, but discouraging toward Ohio State.

“DAHMER WENT TO OHIO STATE”

The shirt referred to American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who killed and dismembered (at least) 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Some of his crimes involved necrophilia and cannibalism.

Dahmer attended Ohio State, albeit briefly. The Michigan fan’s shirt jabbed at that notion.

However, where one finger points, four fingers point back. The Unabomber, who was charged with 10 counts of transportation, mailing, and use of bombs, and three counts of murder, went to Michigan.

In fact, he didn’t just attend classes there, like Dahmer at Ohio State. The Unabomber graduated with a Master’s degree from Michigan.

The Unabomber graduated from Michigan pic.twitter.com/uJ6hyCkbbD — McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 31, 2022

At the end of the day, the cowboy-hat wearing, Dahmer-shirt wearing Michigan fan went insanely viral. Understandably so.

And as harmless as it may have been for him, there was a large amount of irony attached and it was just another example of the Wolverines thinking more about the Buckeyes than the game at hand.