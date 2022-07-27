Simple Math Shows Michigan’s Erick All Likely Conceived His Son The Day Of The Wolverines’ Biggest Win Of The Season

Michigan beat Ohio State for the first time in their last eight meetings last season. That’s a day that every Wolverine on that team will remember, but it may have been a literal life-changing day for Michigan tight end Erick All.

Entering his senior season as an important piece in Michigan’s offense, All represented the school at Big Ten media days this week. While football was the main topic of discussion, All also said he’ll be welcoming his first child, a boy, on August 27.

While August 27 seems like just another date on the calendar, if you work backward, it’s a rather interesting one.

The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes on November 27 last year. November 27, 2021 to August 27, 2022 is exactly nine months, the length of a normal pregnancy.

Without getting too deep into the actual science of conception, there’s a very good chance that All’s son was conceived the day of Michigan’s big win over the Buckeyes last year.

Snapping an eight-year losing streak against your bitter rival and possibly conceiving your first child in a 24-hour stretch is one hell of a day.

The Wolverines don’t open the season until September 3. All should be around for his son’s birth in late August, but he explained the football program has it all planned out if the mother goes into labor while he’s at practice.

#Michigan TE Erick All’s first born is expected Aug. 27. Baby will be born in Dearborn. Michigan has transportation set up for him if it happens while he’s at practice, team event, etc. It’s a boy, and they’re naming him Houston. pic.twitter.com/iZvM06IsE3 — Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) July 26, 2022

All hauled in 38 catches and two touchdowns a season ago for the Wolverines. His biggest performance came in Michigan’s loss at Michigan State where he caught 10 passes for 98 yards.