Jim Harbaugh Negotiating Lucrative Extension, But It’s Comes With A Significant Provision: REPORT

Michigan reportedly is willing to make Jim Harbaugh much richer with a new deal, but it all hinges on one thing:

Not interviewing for a single NFL job.

Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson reported (via FootballScoop) that the Wolverines are in the process of working out a $55 million extension over five years for Harbaugh, but it only comes on the condition Harbaugh put in writing that he doesn’t attempt to land an NFL job. The salary number was also reported by Dan Wetzel.

Wetzel also reported the deal isn’t close to being signed and it appears the situation remains fluid.

Contract negotiations between Michigan and Jim Harbaugh are ongoing, including an extension at over $11 million per year. However industry sources tell Yahoo Sports a deal is not imminent and there is work to be done. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 7, 2023

Michigan and Jim Harbaugh reportedly working on extension.

There’s been chatter for months about a potential extension for Jim Harbaugh. However, things hit a bit of a skid after a massive cheating and sign stealing scheme was exposed.

Former staffer and alleged pointman Connor Stalions (CIA Stalions to some) resigned from the program and took the fall.

However, that didn’t stop the Big Ten from suspending Harbaugh for three games, and there could still be punishment looming on the horizon from the NCAA.

Michigan and Jim Harbaugh are 13-0. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Despite drama that rivals “Game of Thrones” at its peak, 13-0 Michigan is the top seed in the CFP and Jim Harbaugh might become the second high.

With Michigan rolling and the constant issues and allegations of violations, there has been a lot of speculation Harbaugh might take a run at the NFL.

He’s already reportedly a big name for franchises looking for a potential new leader. If there was ever a time for Jim Harbaugh to return to the NFL, it’s right now. His stock has never been higher, and his future in college football is muddy at best.

However, the fact negotiations haven’t stalled would seem to indicate the program isn’t that worried about whether or not he’ll be available moving forward when it comes to possible NCAA punishment.

Will Jim Harbaugh leave for the NFL? (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The situation reportedly now all comes down to whether or not he will agree to not interview for an NFL job. It’s a huge ask from Michigan, but for $55 million, he might definitely consider it. Give me your predictions for Jim Harbaugh’s future at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.