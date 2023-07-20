AMERICA: Michigan Passes Law Allowing Booze Sales At College Sporting Events

Videos by OutKick

College football fans in Michigan will be able to throw back some cold beers while at the stadium this fall.

Alcohol sales at college sporting events is becoming increasingly popular across the country after being viewed as a bit taboo for decades.

More and more states and programs are starting to allow alcohol sales, and you can now add Michigan to the list of states that will allow cold beers to be slung during college football Saturdays.

Michigan passes law to allow alcohol sales at sporting events. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Michigan now allows alcohol sales at sporting events.

For once, Governor Gretchen Whitmer did something smart and signed legislation into law this week that allows alcohol to be sold at college sporting events, according to ClickOnDetroit.

At the end of the day, it all came down to the money. Any reason is fine as long as we all get to the point where fans can buy beer in stadiums.

“Authorizing the legal sale of alcohol at [college] sporting events will bring us on equal footing with other universities, help reduce the likelihood of binge drinking before games, and bring in a heck of a lot more revenue that we can use to improve the student experience. I am proud that we are getting this done and making fall evenings at the Spartan Stadium or the Big House safer and more fun,” Whitmer said following her decision to sign the legislation in to law.

Michigan will now allow alcohol sales at sporting events. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Beer should be available at all college sporting events.

The fact there are any locations in America that don’t sell beer during college football games is simply unacceptable.

It simply doesn’t make sense. This is America. You’re going to tell me we’re the land of the free, but I can drink a beer while watching Wisconsin slug it out in a Big Ten battle?

Hard pass. If I can buy a beer at the movie theater, I damn sure better be able to buy one at any football stadium I’m at.

Beer should be allowed at all sporting events. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The argument for not selling beer boils downs to programs not wanting a stadium full of drunk fans. Newsflash: people drink before the games anyways.

Not only do fans drink before games, but some get loaded up knowing they can’t get alcohol inside the stadium. That can lead to some ugly outcomes.

College football fans love beer. (Credit: Getty Images)

Michigan Governor Whitmer might have a history of very dumb decisions (COVID lockdowns have entered the chat), but this was the right call. Beer at games today, beer at games tomorrow and beer at games forever. College football fans deserve nothing less.