Michelle Tafoya Says Of The Charissa Thompson Situation: ‘I Was Disappointed’

Michelle Tafoya joined OutKick’s Charloy Arnolt on the latest episode of OutKick The Morning, and the veteran NFL sideline reporter gave her take on the controversy surrounding fellow broadcaster Charissa Thompson.

Thompson recently appeared on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take and once again mentioned that she had made up some of her reporting. The Fox Sports and Amazon Prime personality later tried to walk her statements back, but the cat was out of the bag.

Tafoya —who spent years as part of the Sunday Night Football broadcast team for NBC — knows a thing or two about a thing or two when it comes to being on the field, and she didn’t hold back when giving her perspective on the matter.

“Initially, I looked at it and I thought, ‘For some reason, I think she’s not going to pay any kind of substantial price for this,'” Tafoya said. That was an astute first though, because so far, it has proven to be accurate.

“I thought she probably should,” Tafoya said. “They might want to take her off the air for a couple of weeks just because this is damage control.

“Amazon didn’t see it that way. Fox didn’t see it that way. That’s fine. That’s totally their prerogative, but I was disappointed.”

Tafoya Said That Thompson Scandal Speaks To The Current State Of Journalism, Lack Of Accountability

Tafoya said she knows Thompson a little bit but that what she admitted to is not okay anywhere in journalism.

“You cannot do this,” she said. “You cannot do this in journalism, you cannot make stuff up. I don’t care what the circumstance is.”

“Oh, you know, I’m just not sure what kind of message that sends to the rest of journalism, Tafoya said. “People are so tired. Charlie. People are so tired of people not being accountable for the things that they do and say, and so I think that there should have been some accountability here.

“You just you cannot do that. There’s no reason to do this.”

Tafoya had a suggestion for how situations like this should be handled. If you don’t have anything to report, then you don’t have anything to report.

If you don’t have a report at halftime, don’t file one. Tell the producer I got nothing. Let’s wait until I’ve got something down here on the field, I’ve got nothing to report for you.”

