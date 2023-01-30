Michele Tafoya Reacts To Joseph Ossai’s Late Hit In AFC Championship Game: ‘That’s Gotta Hurt Like Hell’

Videos by OutKick

Michele Tafoya joined ‘Don’t @ Me With Dan Dakich‘ on Monday morning to recap championship weekend around the NFL and shared her reaction to Joseph Ossai’s boneheaded play at the end of the AFC title game.

With the game tied at 20-20 with just 17 seconds left in regulation, Patrick Mahomes scrambled out of the pocket to the Bengal’s 42-yard line. As the Kansas City quarterback was well out of bounds, Ossai shoved Mahomes in the back which resulted in an unnecessary roughness penalty moving the ball to the 27-yard line.

What would have been close to a 60-yard game-winning field goal attempt turned into a 45-yarder, which Harrison Butker drilled to punch the Chiefs’ ticket into the Super Bowl.

Like most watching the game, Tafoya realized it was a dumb play by Ossai, but understood how heavy the moment will weigh on him moving forward.

“I feel so bad saying this because I know better than most people how human these guys are, that they’re all just human beings and they all make mistakes, but it was a dumb play,” Tayofa told Dakich.

“They were clearly out of bounds. There was no need for him to even touch Patrick Mahomes at that point let alone shove him in the back. But to understand the price he’s going to be paying inside that mind of his for the next who knows how long, that’s gotta hurt like hell.”

