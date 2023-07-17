Michael Rubin Crushes Kim K/Tom Brady Dating Rumors

Videos by OutKick

The Kim Kardashian/Tom Brady dating rumors are complete nonsense, according to billionaire Michael Rubin.

The internet has been on fire with rumors Brady and Kim K might be a new item after they were apparently pretty chatty at Rubin’s famous White Party.

Following the news Brady and Kim K hit it off, there were several follow up reports indicating nothing serious was going on. Now, the man who hosted the event that started it all has weighed in, and he thinks it’s a complete joke.

Tom Brady isn’t dating Kim Kardashian. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Rubin ruins Tom Brady/Kim K speculation.

The Fanatics owner told Entertainment Tonight Friday night the duo is “just friends,” according to Fox News.

“It’s just the crazy rumors that get out there…Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn’t go out that much. It’s a rare sighting. And Kim doesn’t drink much. So I think Kim’s 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumors. We always want to laugh about it,” Rubin explained to the outlet.

Kim Kardashian/Tom Brady rumors put to rest. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKIMS)

The rumors can now end.

Well, there you have it, folks. It was fun while it lasted, but it looks like the Kim Kardashian/Tom Brady rumors can be put to rest.

It was a wild ride while it lasted. Imagine what could have been. The winningest QB in NFL history hitching up with the reality TV star. That would have produced content that would have sent us into the atmosphere.

Instead, we’re now left knowing it was nothing more than a fun night between two rich celebrities enjoying a few drinks.

Deep down, it seemed like everyone knew it was unlikely the pair were legit. However, everyone was clinging to the hope it could be. Now, that’s gone.

Tom Brady remains single. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

However, both are still single and perhaps ready to mingle. Who knows what could come next!