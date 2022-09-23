Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. Selling Very Suggestive Shirt With Hilarious Message

Student-athletes being paid on their name, image, and likeness have brought a lot of great things to college athletics, but a new Michael Penix Jr. shirt may be the greatest NIL product yet. The Washington Huskie’s quarterback partnered up with a local company for quite the t-shirt design.

Simply Seattle shared the news that it has partnered with Penix on a NIL deal. The two have teamed up to sell a shirt with the suggestive message of ‘Big Penix Energy.’ Robert Griffin III may need a cut of the proceeds, as he was the one that first came up with the phrase.

Surely we don’t need to explain the play on words here.

🚨 BREAKING: Simply Seattle x Michael Penix



We're PUMPED to announce our NIL partnership with the Huskies' QB on the OFFICIAL Big Penix Energy t-shirt.



Tees are printing tomorrow evening. Dawgs fans – see you Saturday: https://t.co/G5vA3P9WoQ pic.twitter.com/gQWNqQUTxr — simplyseattle (@simplyseattle) September 22, 2022

It’s a bold move, especially for a company based out of Seattle where seemingly everything remotely controversial seems to get canceled. Anyone interested in a shirt may want to act fast, because there will be pushback from some random group of people about the innocent message.

Penix, who played four years at Indiana before transferring to Washington, has had a stellar start to the season. Through three games, Penix has already thrown for 1,079 yards to go along with 10 touchdowns and one interception.

Washington’s win over Michigan State last week has Penix on some people’s Heisman Trophy radar, granted it’s still very early in the season.