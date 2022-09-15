Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ Jersey Sells For Over $10 million

Someone shelled out a wallet-hurting $10.091 million on Michael Jordan’s game-worn jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals.

This particular jersey is notable for being worn during Jordan’s last season with the Chicago Bulls, which is chronicled in the documentary series The Last Dance.

Sotheby’s auctioned off the jersey which now holds the record for the most money anyone has ever paid for a piece of sports memorabilia.

A record-breaking day. Michael Jordan's iconic 1998 NBA Finals 'The Last Dance' jersey has sold for $10.1 million, setting records for a basketball jersey, any game-worn sports memorabilia, and most valuable #MichaelJordan item ever sold at auction. pic.twitter.com/7t8G98N5pW — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) September 15, 2022

Before the gavel fell on this jersey, the previous record holder was a jersey too. Earlier this year, soccer player Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” jersey sold for $9.28 million.

The sports memorabilia market is blistering hot right now.

As you might expect, Jordan memorabilia is highly sought-after. This was only the second game-worn Jordan jersey to ever hit the auction block.

A 1997-98 Upper Deck card with a piece of a Jordan jersey sold last year for $2.7 million. Before the “Last Dance ” jersey was sold, this was the most anyone had ever paid for a piece of Jordan memorabilia.

The “Last Dance” jersey was the only item in Part I of Sotheby’s Invictus event. When the auction was announced earlier this year, the expectation was that it would go for as much as $5 million.

Obviously, it surpassed that figure by a significant margin.

It’s not just Jordan’s Bulls jerseys that collectors want. Last year, one of his game-worn University of North Carolina jerseys sold for $1.38 million.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle