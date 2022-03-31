Michael Jordan Delivers For Former Teammate In A BIG Way

If you’ve ever questioned the power or generosity of Michael Jordan, take a look at this latest story. When a former teammate asked MJ for help outfitting himself and his crew for UNC’s Final Four matchup against Duke, Jordan went above and beyond as only His Airness can.

Earlier this week, Scott Williams, who played for the Bulls for four season in the ’90s, reached out to Jordan for help locating some killer gear for himself and his super-sized friends.

“When you text your big brother Michael Jordan your entire crew’s sizes cause you need Carolina gear in sizes up to XXXXLT for the Final Four & he hits you back with ‘I’m On It’ you know you are blessed!,” tweeted Williams.

A day later, Williams again took to social media to share pics and videos of enough Carolina gear to stock a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Chapel Hill. The Carolina blue shirts, hats, shoes and everything in between, were sent courtesy of their most famous alumnus.

“Michael Jordan For The Win…”

What’s most impressive about the haul of UNC merch, is that Williams, too, is a graduate of UNC. He played for the Tar Heels from 1986-90, a couple years after Jordan left for the NBA. But not surprisingly, Williams doesn’t have the kind of pull with UNC and Nike that MJ does.

Williams and his crew had good reason to seek out an abundance of Tar Heel threads. They’re headed to New Orleans to watch their team face off against rival Duke in the Final Four on Saturday night. Should UNC survive and advance, they’ll play the winner of Villanova-Kansas with an NCAA title on the line.

If the Tar Heels secure a spot in Monday’s title game, Williams and his crew won’t need to do any pregame laundry. All thanks to Michael Jordan, who always takes care of his own.

